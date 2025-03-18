Josh Allen Turned Down Millions In His New Contract For A Very Humble Reason

Fresh off the heels of his first NFL MVP award, quarterback Josh Allen signed a record-setting extension to remain with the Buffalo Bills. The deal includes $330 million overall and $250 million in guaranteed money. That guarantee is the highest in NFL history and keeps Allen in a Buffalo uniform through the 2030 season.

In terms of average annual value, Allen's contract is second in the NFL. He'll make $55 million a year, only behind Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, who will make $60 million per season.

Allen spoke with the media about the new deal, including why he didn't ask for extra money to reach Prescott's average annual value.

"It didn't seem like, to my perspective, I was taking a whole lot less," he said. "It's weird to say this, but what's five [million] more going to do for my life that I can't already do right now?"

Allen continued: "It's not that crazy to me. I live a pretty good life. Got a house. Got a car. We're good. But I wasn't looking to absolutely kill them [the Bills] in every chance that I could."

Allen had already signed a big contract with his last extension. This is more money overall, though he's also aware that the team has other areas it can improve. He wanted to let the Bills use the extra cap flexibility to sign or extend other players. Allen noted winning a Super Bowl is "pretty much the only thing I'm thinking about" when considering a deal.

"I told my agent that. I was like, 'Hey, if this has any impact on the cap, let's figure out a way to not do that.' So, again, both sides were willing to move and change different things. It was a pretty calm-mannered negotiation."

One reporter also asked if Allen has any purchases earmarked with the new money. The reporter suggested a bigger ring for Hailee Steinfeld—the singer and Allen recently got engaged.

"No, I think she likes the one she's got," Allen said with a laugh.