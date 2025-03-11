Josh Allen Now Has The Largest Guaranteed Contract In NFL History

Josh Allen has been a star for the Buffalo Bills pretty much since he entered the league. Last season, that culminated with his first MVP award—which was followed by a touching tribute from kids at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital congratulating him on the win.

In the playoffs, the Bills ran into the consistent roadblock of the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen and the Bills have lost to the Chiefs in four out of the past five postseasons, with the last two ending in devastating fashion. Still, the Bills know they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and they're giving him a record-setting extension to keep him around for the long run.

Allen and the Bills agreed on a six-year, $330 million extension. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and other reports, the deal also includes $250 million in guarantees—the most guaranteed money for a player in NFL history.

There were still four years left on Allen's previous contract, but this new one will supersede it. He'll be on the team through the 2030 season. His contract is the second-largest overall in NFL history behind Patrick Mahomes's $450 million with the Chiefs. And Allen's average annual value of $55 million per year is topped only by Dak Prescott, who makes an average of $60 million per season.

Allen entered the league in 2018 and is already the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes with 195. He's also rushed for 45 touchdowns and surpassed 30,000 combined passing and rushing yards. The Bills finished 13-4 last year, the third time in the past five seasons that they've hit the 13-win mark.

While the quarterback is certainly pleased with the record-setting extension, he has his eyes set on a bigger prize. The Bills have won five straight AFC East titles with Allen under center and reached two AFC Championship Games, but so far, the Super Bowl has eluded them.

A record-setting deal and a Super Bowl ring in the same season would be the ultimate pairing.