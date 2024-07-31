Jordan Love Is Now The NFL's Highest-Paid Player… And He Only Has 10 Career Wins

Just like the team did with his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love late in the first round of the NFL Draft. And just like the Packers sat Rodgers for several years behind the incumbent starter, the team did the same with Love.

Rodgers went to the New York Jets in 2023. After three seasons on the bench, Love finally got a chance to show his stuff in Green Bay. Before 2023, he had started exactly one game, a Packers loss during the 2021 season. He proceeded to lead the Packers to a 9-8 regular-season record and an upset over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card.

Love's performance in those 10 wins was strong enough to earn him a record-setting contract. The Packers offered their quarterback a four-year, $220 million contract. The deal includes a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guarantees.

The average annual value (AAV) of $55 million puts Love as the league's top earner in 2024. His AAV is tied with Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.

Last May, the Packers inked Love to an extension worth $13.5 million in guarantees and $9 million in performance bonuses. In 2023, he had a few inconsistent moments but was generally solid, especially during the second half of the season. He finished with 4,159 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also added 247 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Though Love is still early in his career, the Packers are inspired by what they've seen. Love is one of three quarterbacks to throw for over 4,000 yards and at least 32 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter.

The other two to accomplish that feat are Kurt Warner and Patrick Mahomes. Warner won a Super Bowl and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. Mahomes is a three-time champion and is a Hall of Fame lock whenever he hangs up his cleats.

If Love winds up with a career like either of those guys, the Packers will be plenty satisfied.