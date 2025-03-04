Joel Embiid May Never Play Again…And The 76ers Owe Him A Quarter-Billion Dollars

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the most disappointing team across the entire NBA this season. They entered the year with championship aspirations. They signed Paul George and rid themselves of an albatross Tobias Harris contract. Tyrese Maxey was supposed to take another step. Joel Embiid was going to bounce back.

Instead, the team hasn't been able to stay healthy, and even when they have, they've looked inconsistent. Maxey has been solid, albeit slightly less efficient than previous years. George has dealt with injuries and stepped away from podcasting to focus more on basketball activities (which is a weird sentence to write, but that's 2025 for you).

Meanwhile, Embiid has been playing through lingering knee injuries and also missed three games after shoving a member of the Philadelphia media. With the 76ers currently outside of the playoff picture, the team is willing to effectively throw in the towel. The Sixers shut down Embiid due to "ongoing issues with his left knee."

That alone wouldn't be so bad, but early reports are that the injury could be more serious than it appears. In fact, Embiid might never play again. That's a huge financial problem for the Sixers, who still owe him nearly $250 million.

As Sixers beat writer Adam Aaronson noted, Embiid still has four seasons left on his contract. Assuming salary cap projections for future seasons shake out as expected, Embiid will make about $55.2 million next season. That's followed by $59.5 million in 2026-27, $64.3 million in 2027-28, and a player option worth north of $69 million during the 2028-29 season.

Across those four years, Embiid stands to make $248,131,534. Nearly a quarter of a billion dollars—and he might not see the court again.

Embiid's career began with injuries. He missed his first two seasons entirely and only made it into 31 games during his third campaign. He's never played more than 68 games in a season and only appeared in 19 this year before officially being ruled out.

It's possible Embiid comes back healthier than ever next year, but seven footers with big frames tend to wear down quicker than smaller guys. Embiid is about to turn 31, which is also typically well into the back half of most NBA careers.

Or, maybe Embiid follows a similar path as Lonzo Ball, who missed 1,009 days of action with the Bulls as he recovered from lingering knee injuries. Most people thought Ball wouldn't play again, yet he's been a top player for Chicago.

But would Philadelphia be willing to wait nearly three years for Embiid to get back on the court? If this knee injury does turn out to be serious and extensive, the team will have to make a tough decision around Embiid's future. Whatever that looks like, it will probably be quite costly.

It's a disappointing time for the 76ers franchise. At least Philly fans can still celebrate the Eagles.