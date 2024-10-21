Jets Linebacker Haason Reddick Has Lost Millions While Holding Out — And Also Allegedly Owes His Business Partner $1.6 Million

Haason Reddick has had a tumultuous year. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles team that stumbled down the stretch last season and eventually lost in the Wild Card Round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, in March, the Eagles traded Reddick to the New York Jets. Reddick hasn't reported to the Jets in the midst of a holdout—and it's costing him millions.

On top of that, a lawsuit alleges Reddick sent goons to intimidate a business partner who was seeking $1.6 million from the linebacker.

Reddick is forfeiting $800,000 for each game he misses. If he sits out the entire season, he'll lose $21.75 million in base salary, fines, and bonuses. His agency, CAA, fired him last week, and we also recently learned he turned down a deal that was nearly complete earlier this year. Reddick hired Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent to try and end the holdout while he continues to miss games.

Meanwhile, he's dealing with a new hurdle in the form of this lawsuit. While he was still in Philadelphia, Reddick bought Haven Home Health Agency in 2018, relying on his dad, Raymond Matthews, and his dad's ex-wife, Tia Wright, to run business operations.

Since Matthews and Wright had no prior experience running a home health service, the business started floundering. In 2021, Reddick and his family sought counsel from Micah Khan, the owner of Khan's Kingdom Health Services.

Allegedly, Reddick and Khan agreed that if the linebacker sold the company, Khan would get half of the sale proceeds. Per the lawsuit, Khan's work led to "a very successful company, with a fully trained staff and large revenue stream."

In April this year, MNH Pa. Home Care Acquisitions agreed to purchase Haven for $3.25 million. Half of that is $1.625 million, which Khan says he's owed.

Instead, Khan alleges that Reddick sent Matthews and "more than a dozen black-gloved men to a business meeting, claiming they were 'Haason's personal security.'" Khan's lawsuit adds the group "made it clear" they weren't going to pay up.

Reddick's lawyer called the whole situation a "run-of-the-mill commercial dispute" and said the health agency hadn't sold, so there wasn't any money to disburse.

Maybe Reddick will eventually sign a massive deal that more than makes up for the lost money and what he allegedly owes. For now, it's a rough situation all around.