Jerry Jones Said Micah Parsons Turned Down The Largest Guaranteed Deal For A Non-QB In NFL History

It wouldn't be an NFL offseason without a high-profile contract dispute among the Dallas Cowboys. In 2023, it was quarterback Dak Prescott. Last year, it was receiver CeeDee Lamb, who eventually signed a long-term deal less than two weeks before the start of the season. Meanwhile, Prescott signed a contract extension the day of the team's first game. This year, it's defensive end Micah Parsons who's in a contract feud.

Parsons and the Cowboys have been in a tense contract negotiation for much of the offseason. Parsons, who has been a two-time first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl every year of his career, is looking for a wealthy deal. And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claims he offered him one—but Parsons's agent shot it down.

Jones appeared on Michael Irvin's YouTube channel, and the pair discussed the Parsons situation. The Cowboys owner said that 60 days ago, he offered Parsons more money than any non-quarterback has gotten, which would have made Parsons "the highest guaranteed player other than a quarterback in the NFL."

"Nobody appreciates Micah Parsons more than the Cowboys or me. Nobody has ever offered him more money than I have to play football. Period." Jones said. He also placed the blame on David Mulugheta, who represents Parsons, for the deal still not getting done.

"When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass. Just so you're clear," Jones added.

Parsons requested a trade on August 1 and called for a meeting with Jones to talk about leadership. Jones claims he and Parsons agreed to a contract, aligning on the length of the deal, the total contract worth, and guaranteed money. However, Jones said Parsons didn't want to make a deal without Mulugheta being present.

During the team's training camp, Jones suggested he guaranteed "somebody close to $200 million" in contract negotiations. That would far and away be the largest guarantee for a non-quarterback. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns signed an extension in March with $123.5 million guaranteed.

Parsons has a fifth-year option on his current deal worth $21.324 million. It seems like Jones is content to approach this contract similarly to how he handled Prescott's situation. He'll let Parsons play this year on the option, and then consider the franchise tag in the next year or two if they still can't agree on the terms. In the long run, Jones doesn't seem too concerned about Parsons's deal.

"We've got this deal resolved, in my mind, for the Dallas Cowboys. We've got it done." Jones said.