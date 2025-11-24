Jeeno Thitikul Just Doubled Her Season Earnings By Winning The LPGA Tour Finale

The LPGA just wrapped up its 75th season with a bit of history. Jeeno Thitikul took home the CME Group Tour Championship with a four-shot victory, including a birdie on the final hole. That birdie set a record for the lowest scoring average the LPGA has ever seen. Thitikul's season average ended up at 68.681, edging out Annika Sorenstam's 68.697 in 2002 and breaking a record in the process.

While being in the history books is an impressive accomplishment, Thitikul scored a substantial monetary prize, too. As the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship, she earned a $4 million payday, the largest in women's golf. That puts her season earnings to $7,578,300. Her victory in the LPGA's finale more than doubled her yearly money.

Thitikul, from Thailand, fended off another Thai golfer, Pajaree Anannarukarn, to earn the win. Anannarukarn made a run in the final round, though her comeback bid ultimately fell short. It's Thitikul's third win of the season. Anannarukarn earned $1 million for her second-place finish, which was her best result of the year. She made about $1.5 million for her season, so this event accounted for two-thirds of her total earnings.

For her strong play this year, Thitikul also earned the 2025 Rolex Player of the Year Award and the Vare Trophy, awarded to the golfer with the lowest scoring average. Her season earnings of nearly $7.6 million are almost double what the second-place finisher made; Australia's Minjee Lee earned just over $3.9 million during LPGA events this year.

The 22-year-old Thitikul has 65 finishes in the top 25 over her career, with 55 of those being top-ten finishes. She's won seven total events since joining the LPGA in 2022. To date, Thitikul has taken home $17.4 million in career earnings.

U.S. golfer Nelly Korda finished fifth in the overall season rankings, the highest result for an American. Korda had won seven events last year but none this year. It's the first time a golfer has done that since Tiger Woods managed it during the 2010 season.

But this is Thitikul's day to shine. She summed it up best while celebrating her victory: "Standing here with the trophy on Sunday, it's just like more than I really, really could ask for, for sure."