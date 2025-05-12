Jayden Higgens Just Made NFL History

Wide receiver Jayden Higgins has had an exciting few months. First, his Iowa State Cyclones won the Pop Tarts Bowl, defeating the Miami Hurricanes in a narrow 42-41 victory and earning the best celebration among all bowl games. Let's face it—you can't beat toasting a giant Pop Tart and then gorging on it alongside your teammates. Four months later, the Houston Texans drafted Higgins with the No. 34 pick in the NFL Draft, bringing a lifelong dream to fruition.

Now, the Texans and Higgins have agreed to a multi-year contract—and they're making NFL history in the process.

The Texans will give Higgins a fully guaranteed contract worth $11,700,824 over four years. He'll become the first second-round pick to have a fully guaranteed contract. Typically, those deals are only reserved for first-round selections.

Higgins is coming off an impressive year at Iowa State, posting 87 catches, 1,183 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. All of those are among the best single-season performances in Iowa State school history. Higgins was recognized for his strong play with the Associated Press Third Team All-American honors.

Now, Higgins will join a Texans roster that already sports an impressive offense. The wide receiver will team up with C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Christian Kirk, and Dalton Schultz.

The Texans are coming off back-to-back 10-7 seasons, both of which were good enough to win the AFC South. Their playoff paths have been similar in both postseasons—a fairly convincing Wild Card win at home followed by a loss on the road in the AFC Divisional Round.

Now, with Higgins on board, the Texans will look to take the next step in the playoffs and reach the Super Bowl. Who knows? Maybe they can make another entry into the record books: winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.