Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has Signed The Largest Wide Receiver Contract In NFL History

What a couple of months it's been for Jaxon-Smith Njigba. On February 5, he won the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year Award. Three days later, he won his first Super Bowl ring when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. And now, he's signed the largest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history.

Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year deal worth $168.6 million. The contract includes $120 million in guaranteed money and averages $42.15 million per season. Both of those amounts are records for a wide receiver.

A season after the Seahawks parted ways with DK Metcalf, Smith-Njigba proved he can be a superstar receiver. He led the league with 1,793 yards on 119 receptions while building an excellent rapport with quarterback Sam Darnold. And Smith-Njigba is only 24 years old, so he should still have plenty of productive years ahead of him.

The Seahawks now have Smith-Njigba under contract through the 2031 season. The team exercised his fifth-year option worth $23.9 million earlier this offseason. Smith-Njigba has spent only three years in the NFL, so this new deal won't officially begin until the 2028 season.

Next season, his base salary will be $1.25 million, which is quite cheap relative to his production level. However, he'll also earn a $35 million signing bonus, and can score another $250,000 by hitting workout incentives.

After signing the extension, Smith-Njigba surpasses Ja'Marr Chase in average annual value. Chase's contract with the Cincinnati Bengals is worth $40.25 million annually.

Smith-Njigba earned All-Pro honors this year. He finished with career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdown receptions, racking up 10 scores during the regular season. In Seattle's three playoff games, he grabbed 17 catches for 199 yards, scoring twice.

Over his career, Smith-Njigba has 282 receptions, 3,551 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 and 2025—an honor he'll likely receive several more times if he keeps up his consistent play.

Though he was on the sidelines for part of the Super Bowl while being evaluated for a concussion, Smith-Njigba has had picture-perfect health on the field. He hasn't missed a game in three seasons. That longevity is another big draw for Seattle.

Smith-Njigba was born on Valentine's Day, which also happens to be the date of next year's Super Bowl. If he and the Seahawks continue their run, Smith-Njigba might just have two big milestones to celebrate.