Jason And Travis Kelce Just Signed A Podcast Deal With Amazon's Wondery For More Than $100 Million

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have been sharing brotherly love and football insights across their "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast for the past couple of years. The podcast launched in 2022 and quickly became the most popular sports show on Spotify. The brothers faced off in the Super Bowl in 2023 and the show only continued to gain listeners. Despite Jason's retirement this offseason, the podcast isn't slowing down.

In fact, it's reaching new financial heights. The brothers inked a deal with Amazon's Wondery for three years and more than $100 million. The agreement kicks in on Wednesday, shortly before the NFL season kicks off. It gives Wondery exclusive rights to ad sales and distribution for all future episodes, plus everything in the back catalog.

Jason is set to join Monday Night Football this season, while Travis has been diving into movie and television deals. The media world can't get enough of the Kelces.

"We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons," the brothers said in a statement. "Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to 'New Heights!'"

This podcast deal is a huge chunk of cash, too, especially compared to what the brothers have earned in the NFL. The elder Kelce, who retired last season after 13 years in the NFL, made $81.7 million throughout his career. Now, he's signed a deal worth well north of that—though of course, he'll have to share with his brother.

Travis is still playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, who enter the season looking to become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Kelce has made about $76.9 million across 11 seasons and just signed a big extension to remain in Kansas City.

And, as you may have heard, he began dating Taylor Swift last year. The power couple has helped the podcast explode in popularity, as sports enthusiasts and non-fans alike tune in.

It sure hasn't been a cruel summer for the Kelces. Rather, it's downright lucrative.