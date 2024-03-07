Jason And Travis Kelce Are Closing In On A $100 Million Podcast Deal

March 7, 2024

As brothers, Jason Kelce and his brother Travis have a special bond. They both reached the pinnacle of NFL success, with Jason winning the Super Bowl during the 2018 season and Travis winning three championships in the five years since. Travis, 34, is returning for another season, though the 36-year-old Kelce recently announced his retirement.

The elder Kelce isn't fully staying out of the spotlight, however. He's continuing to co-host the "New Heights" podcast with Travis — and they're about to score a major deal.

The Kelces are looking for a buyer for "New Heights." Eric Silver, head of development at podcast collective and ad-sales firm Multitude, anticipates a deal worth around $100 million. That amount would be on par with what the Jason Bateman/Will Arnett/Sean Hayes podcast "SmartLess" made when it moved from Amazon to SiriusXM last month.

Jason (L) and Travis Kelce (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jason made $81.7 million across 13 years in the NFL. Travis Kelce has earned $76.9 million in 10 NFL seasons, and he'll make a base salary of $12 million in 2024. The duo has made additional money in sponsorships and podcast advertising, but a deal for "New Heights" would be their largest chunk of change to date.

The brothers started "New Heights" in September 2022. While the show quickly caught on with NFL fans, it found a new audience when Travis started dating Taylor Swift. The army of Swifties regularly tuned into and shared the show, helping it grow to…ahem, new heights.

A potential buyer would be drawn to the podcast because of Travis and Jason's relationships with each other and their fans. Their rapport helps sell sponsorships and products, which would likely go into the pockets of a company like Amazon or iHeartMedia instead of the Kelces.

Spotify paid Joe Rogan an estimated $250 million to renew his deal for "The Joe Rogan Experience." Rogan's show was exclusively on Spotify for a time, though it's now available across all podcast platforms. If a company buys "New Heights," it probably wouldn't go the exclusivity route, which has become less common in the industry.

One thing's for sure: We haven't seen the last of the Kelces. And with how many fans the show has, that's a wonderful thing. Now, for the biggest question: Can they get Taylor Swift as a guest on the show?

