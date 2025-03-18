Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins Are Now The Highest-Paid Receiving Duo In NFL History

A year and a half ago, the Cincinnati Bengals offered quarterback Joe Burrow a record-setting contract extension. Even before that deal got signed, there was chatter around Burrow's biggest receiving weapons. Would Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins also sign extensions? Or would the Bengals lose their best options?

It took some time, but the Bengals' receivers aren't going anywhere. Chase signed a four-year, $161 million with $112 million guaranteed. Higgins agreed to a $115 million deal over four years, with the first two years guaranteed.

Together, Chase and Higgins will have an average annual value of $69 million. Their combined salaries are more than $10 million higher than any other NFL duo. Chase's contract also set an individual record—his $40.3 million per season is just over the $40 million that Myles Garrett signed earlier this offseason. Chase is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Before these deals, Chase was on the final year of his rookie contract, while Higgins had been placed under the franchise tag for a second consecutive season. Displeased by the franchise tag the first time around, Higgins had requested a trade before the 2024 season. But now, both guys are sticking around for the long term.

That's good news for Burrow and the Bengals. Chase led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). It's just the fifth time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that a player has led the league in all three categories. Higgins battled through injuries but still amassed 939 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns in 12 games.

After many, many months of negotiating, the Bengals and their star players can return their focus toward winning a championship. The team reached the Super Bowl in 2021 and made the AFC Championship Game in 2022, though they've been on the outside of the playoffs looking in over these past two seasons.

Maybe handing out a record-setting amount of money can propel the team to championship glory.