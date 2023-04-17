Jalen Hurts Is Now The Highest-Paid Player In NFL History Thanks To The Monster Extension He Just Signed

When Jalen Hurts stepped onto the field at Super Bowl LVII in February, he was the 35th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Not the 35th highest-paid player in the league. Out of all 68 starting and backup quarterbacks in the NFL last season, Jalen was the 35th highest-paid. Jalen's 2022-2023 base salary was $4.2 million. By comparison, his Super Bowl nemesis Patrick Mahomes earned $40 million last season. At least eight backup quarterbacks made significantly more money than Jalen last year, to mostly ride the bench. Notable higher-paid backups included Jimmy Garoppolo ($7 million), Mitch Trubisky ($7.14 million) and Sam Darnold ($7.5 million).

If you were concerned about Jalen Hurts' finances, I have good news! With the contract extension he just signed, not only will Jalen be the #1 highest-paid quarterback in the NFL next season, he'll be the highest-paid player in the league AND the highest-paid player in league history.

The Richest Contract in NFL History

Today it was confirmed that Jalen Hurts had signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles. It is the richest contract in NFL history in terms average annual salary.

The record-setting contract comes with $180 million in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $51 million.

At $51 million, Jalen is the highest-paid player in the NFL by just a smidge. He'll slightly out-earn the $50.281 Aaron Rodgers is set to earn next season and the $48.5 million owed to Russell Wilson.

Jalen's $255 million contract eclipses the former richest NFL contract, Deshaun Watson's $230 million deal signed last year with the Cleveland Browns. Though it should also be noted that Watson's contract is FULLY guaranteed. So if both players had career-ending injuries on opening day next season, Jalen would "only" go on to make $180 million, while Deshaun would be massaged with the his $230 million.

The 20 Highest-paid NFL Players Next Season

1. Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB: $51 million

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB: $50.28 million

3. Russell Wilson, Broncos QB: $48.52 million

4. Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB: $46.1 million

5. Deshaun Watson, Browns QB: $46 million

6. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: $45 million

7. Josh Allen, Bills QB: $43 million

T-8. Daniel Jones, Giants QB: $40 million

T-8. Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB: $40 million

T-8. Matthew Stafford, Rams QB: $40 million

11. Derek Carr, Saints QB: $37.5 million

12. Kirk Cousins, Vikings QB: $35 million

13. Jared Goff, Lions QB: $33.5 million

14. Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB: $32.42 million (franchise tag figure)

15. Aaron Donald, Rams DT: $31.67 million

16. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR: $30 million

17. Ryan Tannehill, Titans QB: $29.5 million

18. T.J. Watt, Steelers OLB: $28.002 million

19. Davante Adams, Raiders WR: $28 million

20. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals WR: $27.25 million