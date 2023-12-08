It's Official: Jon Rahm Is Leaving PGA For LIV Golf — How Much Will He Be Making?

Yesterday, we shared how Jon Rahm, winner of the 2023 Masters and current No. 3 in the World Ranking, was planning to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, the new league backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Today, Rahm made it official, complete with an announcement on Fox News, a Zoom press conference and a snazzy LIV-branded jacket.

The official press release from LIV Golf declined to get into specifics. It only says Rahm is joining the league and that he'll lead a team. It doesn't say who's on that team or share any financial details. But multiple sources have suggested Rahm will be making more than $300 million — and possibly up to $600 million — over a multi-year agreement with LIV Golf. He'll also captain a new team and have an equity stake in that franchise.

Even at $300 million, Rahm will be the most expensive signee for LIV Golf. It's a huge get — and a big blow to the PGA Tour.

It's also a stunning reversal from Rahm, who's been among the more vocal opponents of LIV in the past. In February 2022, Rahm said he'd "pledge fealty" to the PGA Tour. In June of that year, he said, "I want to play against the best in the world in a format that has been going on for hundreds of years," criticizing the shotgun starts and 54-hole format of LIV and saying, "It's not a golf tournament."

Even in August of this year, Rahm told the "Golf Sin Etiquetas" show, "I laugh when people rumor me with LIV Golf."

Of course, an offer worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars, perhaps well north of half a billion dollars, is hard to turn down. During his media call, Rahm was asked if money played a role in his decision.

"It was one of the reasons. I mean, I'm not gonna sit here and lie to you," Rahm said, though he reiterated that he's never played golf for the money. He's only played for the love of the game.

Rahm added that Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, two of his close friends who have also departed the PGA for LIV, did not impact his choice. He didn't have conversations with them about the move, though now he'll get to play alongside them.

LIV Golf's third season will start in February of 2024, with 14 events on the schedule. And Rahm seems like he's pushing for a few alterations to the current LIV format.

"I'm hopeful that the leaders of LIV Golf might listen to some of my advice and maybe see some changes in the future for the better of the game," he said.

This could end up being a brilliant move from Rahm. He said the possible expulsion from Ryder Cup events was the biggest hesitation, but if this summer's proposed merger of the PGA and LIV comes to fruition, he might end up back in the good graces of the PGA. And his move to LIV could accelerate any action.

During his media call, Rahm said those closest to him had "a few sleepless weeks." They may still struggle to get some shut-eye, but Rahm will likely rest easy. After all, he's now the richest player on the LIV circuit.