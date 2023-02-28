Is Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Blocking Jeff Bezos From Buying The Team Because Of A Personal Grudge?

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is looking to sell the team amid allegations of sexual harassment within the franchise. And perhaps because Snyder, at 58 years old, is younger than your typical owner — or maybe because he knows how valuable an NFL franchise is — he's asking for a lot of money.

Snyder's cutoff price is apparently $6 billion, per the New York Post. Some bids have come in, including a $5.5 billion offer from an unknown source, and a similarly sized bid from New York Devils and Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris.

Someone who hasn't yet made a bid? Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Bezos is worth well over $100 billion even after divorcing his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

Could it be possible that Bezos hasn't made an offer because Snyder is keeping him on the outside looking in?

The New York Post reported that Snyder holds a grudge against Bezos. The Washington Post, which Bezos owns, published several stories alleging Snyder enabled a culture of sexual harassment within the Commanders franchise.

Those accusations paint Snyder in a negative light, of course. It wouldn't be surprising if he preferred the team to go to someone else. It's also possible Bezos doesn't ever make a bid, though he's been following the situation for months and recently hired an investment bank to explore a potential offer.

Or, perhaps the Commanders stay within Snyder's control entirely. Though the NFL has pressured him to sell, he could ignore those voices and hold onto the team. Remember, this is the same man who claimed to have dirt on every other owner in the NFL and threatened to reveal their secrets shortly after the reports about his team came out.

If Snyder does decide to sell, he'll stand to earn a huge return on his initial investment. He bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million, a record at the time. Now, he'll likely make six to eight times that amount.

We'll see if Bezos is able to place a bid — or maybe we'll once again witness an egotistical billionaire in action.