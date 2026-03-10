Inter Miami's Owner Reveals How Much Lionel Messi Makes From The Club Each Year (And It's Much Less Than What Ronaldo Is Earning)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been intertwined throughout their careers. The soccer superstars debuted within 14 months of each other, and they've reached the highest pinnacles of the sport. Collectively, they've won 13 Ballon d'Or awards, which go to the top player of the year, and 10 Golden Shoe awards, given to the player with the most points the previous season.

The two also wound up on rival clubs for a good portion of their careers, with Messi on FC Barcelona for 17 years and Ronaldo playing nine seasons with Real Madrid. There are entire websites dedicated to the rivalry, even as Messi has moved to playing in the U.S. with Inter Miami, and Ronaldo has joined Al-Nassr FC, one of the most successful Saudi teams.

Naturally, fans are also curious as to how much money the two superstars make. And Inter Miami's co-owner, Jorge Mas, just gave us some insight into Messi's earnings.

Mas told Bloomberg that media rights are only 2% of the club's revenue. That's a far lower percentage than what most other major sports franchises receive, so Mas has to find other sponsorship and commercial opportunities to bring in money for the club.

"The reason that I need to have sponsors and for them to be world class is because players are expensive," Mas. "I pay Messi—worth every penny—but it's $70 to $80 million a year. Across everything."

Mas didn't clarify how that money is broken down, but according to the Major League Soccer Players Association's salary guide, Messi earns a guaranteed compensation of $20,446,667 annually. He also has an ownership stake in Inter Miami, a major endorsement deal with Adidas, and a revenue-sharing agreement with Apple, which broadcasts MLS games.

Messi's arrival in Miami has also benefited the club. Inter Miami's valuation of $1.45 billion is the highest in MLS.

His latest deal, which he signed last year, runs through the end of the 2028 season. Yet despite that very healthy salary, Messi is only earning about a third of what Ronaldo makes.

The Portuguese star announced in 2023 that he was joining Al-Nassr FC to play in the Saudi Pro League. He extended his deal last summer, so it now runs through 2027. That new deal pays Ronaldo a salary of 200 million Euros, which is about $230 million per year. That breaks down to over $19.1 million per month.

Though Messi and Ronaldo have seen their careers take different turns, both are still playing well on the pitch. And the excitement they bring to their clubs is worth the investment, expensive though it may be.