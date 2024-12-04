If Ohio State Fires Ryan Day, They'll Still Owe Him $37.3 Million

Success as a head coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes follows a pretty simple formula. Win the Big Ten conference (now with a robust 18 teams in it). Contend for and ideally win a national championship. And perhaps most importantly, beat Michigan.

For the past four seasons, Ryan Day has failed to achieve any of those goals. And, despite a 63-12 record since arriving in Columbus, there's buzz that he's on the hot seat.

If Ohio State does decide to fire Day, they'll owe him $37.3 million as part of his buyout clause.

Day's current salary is $10.2 million. But, as is often the case with many college football coaches, he has a buyout in his contract that will pay him several times that amount should he and the school part ways.

Most universities would love to have the consistent success Ohio State has seen. The Buckeyes won the Big Ten in Day's first two seasons and reached the National Championship Game during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, falling to Alabama 52-24.

Day's .840 winning percentage is among the best in college football over the past six seasons. His record against Big Ten teams other than Michigan is 45-1, which is highly impressive. Ohio State has made the playoffs four of the six years he's been in charge.

Yet, Buckeye fans are still frustrated. Day and Ohio State defeated Michigan in 2019 and haven't won in the rivalry since then. The 2020 game was canceled amidst COVID-19 concerns, and Michigan has won the past four seasons.

This game was perhaps the low point for Day in the rivalry. Michigan is having a disappointing season, coming into the contest at 6-5. The Buckeyes still lost, 13-10, and the two sides got into a brawl after the game, where policemen ended up macing several players.

Michigan's success last year only adds to the complexity. Ohio State had to watch as its biggest rival won the Big Ten and a National Championship.

Even though they aren't competing for a Big Ten title, the Buckeyes should still reach the College Football Playoff this year. That gives Day a shot at a national championship, which would certainly calm down the masses.

However, if Ohio State loses its first game, it will be a mighty tense situation all around—and it could cost Ohio State a ton of money.