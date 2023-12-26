If Baker Mayfield Wins One More Game, He'll Make An Extra $1 Million

Baker Mayfield has had a bit of a rollercoaster career in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, and after a 2020 campaign that included a playoff victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, it looked like the Browns had found a franchise quarterback. Instead, Mayfield struggled the following year, and the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson before the 2022 season. Cleveland also gifted Watson a $230 million fully guaranteed deal, a decision that has not aged well.

Since the Browns got rid of Mayfield in favor of Watson, the former has bounced around the league. In 2022, he joined the Carolina Panthers before they released him after six games (per his request), then headed to Los Angeles to play for the Rams. Before the start of this season, Mayfield signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, viewed largely as a stopgap solution.

Instead, Mayfield has stepped into the role and performed quite well. The Buccaneers are peaking at the right time and are now just one win away from another NFC South title — and with it, an extra $1 million in Mayfield's bank account.

Mayfield's contract includes $4.5 million in incentives. One of the incentives is based on playing time. Mayfield can make $500,000/$750,000/$1 million by playing 66%/75%/85% of the team's offensive snaps. Making the playoffs doubles each of those amounts.

Since Mayfield has currently taken every snap under center for the Buccaneers, he's already earned the $1 million for playing time. Winning one of the team's final two games — which would clinch the NFC South and guarantee Tampa Bay a playoff spot — will add another $1 million in incentives.

Mayfield can earn up to $2.5 million more with performance and playoff bonuses. If he finishes in the top 10 in the NFL or top 5 in the NFC in passer rating, touchdown passes, passing yards, completion percentage, or yards per pass, he'll earn $300,000 for each category where he qualifies. Mayfield will likely end up in the top 10 for touchdown passes and is on the fringe of qualifying for the passing yards, too — which could be another $600,000.

Assuming the Buccaneers reach the postseason, Mayfield will make $250,000 for each win. If Tampa Bay wins the NFC South, they'll host at least one playoff game, so a home-field boost could also help the quarterback earn more.

Mayfield's base earnings this season are $4 million. If things break perfectly for him, he can more than double that amount. Even if he doesn't quite accomplish that, facing a situation to win one out of two games to make another $1 million is a pretty good deal.