How Pete Alonso Has Doubled His Career Earnings In About 20 Minutes Of Work

For most people, hitting a home run is something of a pipe dream. You need to connect with the pitch in the perfect spot, then have the strength and body rotation to launch it hundreds of feet away.

For MLB All-Stars, though? Knocking home runs out of the park is a breeze. It's just a matter of who can hit the most.

The 2021 Home Run Derby is in the books, and for the second year in a row, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets emerged victorious. Alonso had a monster first round, launching a record 35 balls into the stands at Coors Field. In the finals, he hit 23 home runs to defeat Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles.

For his victory, Alonso will take home $1 million. He also earned $1 million for winning in 2019. Major League Baseball didn't host an All-Star game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making Alonso the two-time reigning champ. The Mets also got new owners this year, so it's been an exciting season.

Though hitting dozens of home runs can be tiring, Alonso's performances were still completed fairly quickly. His three rounds last night totaled just eight minutes and 40 seconds. In 2019, he ran through three rounds in 11 minutes and 42 seconds.

That's just over 20 minutes of work to score $2 million. Not a bad couple of days at the office!

In his rookie season in 2019, Alonso made $555,000. Last year's pandemic-shortened season led to a prorated salary of $241,674, and this year he'll earn $676,775.

With the $2 million bonus from winning two Home Run Derby events, Alonso has more than doubled his career salary earnings.

After performances like these and strong regular seasons, Alonso is certainly due a big payday down the road. For now, being a power hitter has never felt so good. Check out the highlights from the 2021 Home Run Derby below.