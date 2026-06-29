How Much Will Top Pick AJ Dybantsa Make? (Hint: It's An All-Time NBA Rookie Record)

It's a good time to be a college basketball player. Now that name, image, and likeness deals are commonplace, players can earn mid-six figures easily, and some top stars become millionaires before they even set foot in a classroom. It's opened up opportunities for players who will never make the NBA, and it's amplified earnings potential for the league's incoming draft classes. For AJ Dybantsa, that means record-setting money.

The Washington Wizards drafted Dybantsa No. 1 overall out of BYU. He's set to make about $15.2 million this season, with his four-year deal worth $69 million. That's an NBA record for an incoming rookie, topping the $68 million Glenn Robinson signed as the top pick in 1994.

Robinson's deal was over a whopping ten seasons, and the league quickly changed how long players could sign for as they came out of college. Now, first-round draft picks entering the league do so on a rookie salary scale. Teams can pay between 80 and 120% of that scale, though most opt for the latter as a gesture of goodwill towards what is hopefully a franchise-defining star.

Most analysts agree this draft has four "surefire" picks. Alongside Dybantsa, Darryl Peterson (No. 2 to the Utah Jazz on a $61.8 million deal), Cameron Boozer (No. 3, Memphis Grizzlies, $55.5 million), and Caleb Wilson (No. 4, Chicago Bulls, $50 million) project to be stars for their respective teams. They're all making $50 million or more, the first time the top four picks in the draft will earn at least $50 million on their rookie deals.

As you might guess, the difference between the No. 1 pick and No. 30 picks is more sizable. Koa Peat, the 30th selection in this year's draft, is set for a $3 million salary this season and $15.5 million for the duration of his contract.

These rookie contracts are four-year deals, though the final two seasons include team options. It's rare a team gives up on a draft pick after two years, but occasionally we do see teams waive a guy if they just know it's not going to work out.

More likely, though, Dybantsa will have a solid start to his career in Washington alongside Anthony Davis and Trae Young. Young just signed a $212 million extension with the Wizards—a financial windfall Dybantsa hopes to one day achieve.

For now, he'll have to be satisfied with a larger deal than any rookie who's ever come before him.