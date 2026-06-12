How Much Do The Team USA Players Make Per Year When They're Not At The World Cup?

In a couple of hours, Team USA faces Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in its opening match of the 2026 World Cup. For American soccer, this is one of the biggest nights in decades: a home World Cup, a winnable first game, and a U.S. men's roster that looks very different from the teams of past generations.

The biggest change is not just talent. It is money.

For most of U.S. soccer history, even the best American players earned a fraction of what elite European and South American stars made at the club level. That gap has not disappeared entirely, but it has narrowed dramatically. This Team USA roster is full of players with real contracts at major clubs: AC Milan, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille, Atlético Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Bournemouth, Fulham, Monaco, Leeds United, Atalanta, and others.

Christian Pulisic remains the richest player on the team, with a net worth of $30 million. He is also the most commercially valuable American men's soccer player by a mile, thanks to endorsement deals with Puma, Pepsi, Gatorade, Michelob ULTRA, and other major brands. At the 2022 World Cup, Pulisic was also clearly the highest-paid player on the roster. His Chelsea salary of roughly $7.8 million per year towered over most of his teammates. That has changed.

Weston McKennie's new Juventus extension has been valued at roughly $7 million per year, which likely makes him the highest-paid Team USA player by current club salary. Pulisic is still close behind, earning roughly $6.03 million per year at AC Milan before bonuses. And once endorsements are included, Pulisic almost certainly remains the team's top total annual earner.

The larger point is that Team USA's core now lives in a real European money bracket. Malik Tillman earns around $5.55 million per year at Bayer Leverkusen. Timothy Weah earns around $5.35 million at Marseille. Johnny Cardoso earns roughly $4.9 million at Atlético Madrid. Sergiño Dest earns around $4.61 million at PSV. Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson each earn around $4.25 million in the Premier League.

That would have been almost unthinkable for an American men's roster not long ago.

To be clear, these are club salaries. They do not include U.S. Soccer appearance fees, World Cup bonuses, performance bonuses, or endorsements. A good tournament can create new income in the form of sponsor campaigns, transfer interest, and contract leverage, but these numbers show what the players are already earning from their regular employers.

Here is how the top of the Team USA salary list looks:

Team USA Club Salaries Player & Club Salary Weston McKennie Juventus (Italy) $7,000,000 Christian Pulisic AC Milan (Italy) $6,030,000 Malik Tillman Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) $5,550,000 Timothy Weah Marseille (France) $5,350,000 Johnny Cardoso Atlético Madrid (Spain) $4,900,000 Sergiño Dest PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) $4,610,000 Tyler Adams Bournemouth (England) $4,250,000 Antonee Robinson Fulham (England) $4,250,000 Folarin Balogun Monaco (France) $3,790,000 Brenden Aaronson Leeds United (England) $3,180,000 Yunus Musah Atalanta (Italy) $3,010,000 Matt Turner New England Revolution (USA) $1,780,000 Giovanni Reyna Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) $1,330,000

#1: Weston McKennie – ~$7 Million

Weston McKennie is the highest-paid player on Team USA by club contract value. The Juventus midfielder has spent years building a reputation as one of the most reliable American players in Europe, and his new extension with the Italian club places him at the top of the USMNT salary list.

McKennie's rise is especially impressive because he did not enter Europe as a fully polished superstar. He developed at Schalke, moved to Juventus, became a regular in Serie A, and survived multiple transfer rumors and coaching changes before securing a long-term deal. His new Juventus contract gives him the top club salary in the American player pool, valued around $7 million per year.

#2: Christian Pulisic – $6.03 Million

Christian Pulisic remains the richest and most commercially powerful player on Team USA. His AC Milan salary is approximately $6.03 million per year before bonuses, putting him just behind McKennie by club pay but still ahead of the rest of the roster in overall financial profile.

Pulisic was the highest-paid American player for years. His $73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea made him the most expensive American player in history, and his Chelsea salary was far above the rest of the USMNT pool at the 2022 World Cup. His current Milan salary is lower than his Chelsea peak, but he remains one of the best-paid American players ever.

#3: Malik Tillman – $5.55 Million

Malik Tillman has quickly become one of the highest-paid American players in Europe. His move to Bayer Leverkusen pushed him into a premium salary bracket and reflects how much his value has grown after spells with Bayern Munich, Rangers, and PSV Eindhoven.

Tillman is part of a new wave of American players whose earning power has been accelerated by high-level European transfers. His annual club salary of roughly $5.55 million places him ahead of several more established USMNT names and shows how valuable creative midfielders have become in the modern market.

#4: Timothy Weah – $5.35 Million

Timothy Weah earns approximately $5.35 million per year at Marseille. A winger and wingback with experience at Paris Saint-Germain, Lille, Juventus, and now Marseille, Weah has built one of the strongest club résumés in the American player pool.

His salary reflects both his European experience and his flexibility. Weah can play wide in attack or deeper as a wingback, and his pace has long made him valuable for both club and country.

#5: Johnny Cardoso – $4.9 Million

Johnny Cardoso's rise has been one of the more unusual financial stories in the current USMNT pool. Born in the United States but developed in Brazil, Cardoso built his professional foundation at Internacional before moving to Spain.

His move to Atlético Madrid pushed his salary to approximately $4.9 million per year. That makes him one of the highest-paid American midfielders and reflects the premium placed on defensive midfielders who can handle the tactical demands of La Liga.

#6: Sergiño Dest – $4.61 Million

Sergiño Dest earns approximately $4.61 million per year at PSV Eindhoven. His financial profile was shaped by high-profile moves through Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, and PSV, making him one of the most experienced American defenders in Europe.

Dest's earning power has remained strong because attacking fullbacks are valuable, especially ones with his technical ability. His salary reflects the club pedigree and upside that have followed him throughout his career.

#7: Tyler Adams – $4.25 Million

Tyler Adams earns approximately $4.25 million per year at Bournemouth. When healthy, Adams is one of the most important players on Team USA, combining leadership, defensive discipline, pressing, and midfield toughness.

His salary reflects the value of a Premier League defensive midfielder. Adams has played in MLS, the Bundesliga, and the Premier League, and his club career has made him one of the most respected American players of his generation.

#7: Antonee Robinson – $4.25 Million

Antonee Robinson also earns approximately $4.25 million per year, making him tied with Adams among the top-paid American players. Robinson's rise at Fulham has made him one of the best left backs in the Premier League and one of the most important players for Team USA.

His salary reflects consistent Premier League performance. Robinson's speed, durability, defensive ability, and attacking runs have made him extremely valuable in a position where reliable starters are difficult to find.

#9: Folarin Balogun – $3.79 Million

Folarin Balogun earns approximately $3.79 million per year at Monaco. A striker with experience at Arsenal, Reims, Monaco, and the United States national team, Balogun is one of the most important attacking players in the USMNT pool.

Center-forwards tend to command high salaries because goals are expensive. Balogun's club salary reflects both his scoring potential and the major investment Monaco made to bring him from Arsenal.

#10: Brenden Aaronson – $3.18 Million

Brenden Aaronson earns approximately $3.18 million per year at Leeds United. A high-energy attacking midfielder, Aaronson built his reputation through Philadelphia Union, Red Bull Salzburg, Leeds, and loan spells in Europe.

His salary reflects the financial jump that came with his Premier League move to Leeds. Even with the club's ups and downs, Aaronson remains one of the better-paid American attacking players.

#11: Yunus Musah – $3.01 Million

Yunus Musah earns approximately $3.01 million per year at Atalanta. A dynamic midfielder who developed at Arsenal and Valencia before moving to Italy, Musah has become one of the most important young players in the USMNT midfield.

His salary reflects his age, versatility, and club pedigree. Musah can carry the ball, press, and play multiple midfield roles, making him valuable in both club and international soccer.

#12: Matt Turner – $1.78 Million

Matt Turner earns approximately $1.78 million per year with the New England Revolution. The goalkeeper's career path has been unusual, taking him from MLS to Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and back to MLS.

Turner's salary is strong by MLS goalkeeper standards and reflects his long-standing role with the United States national team. Goalkeepers generally earn less than elite attackers and midfielders, but Turner has built a solid financial career through club moves and international visibility.

#13: Giovanni Reyna – $1.33 Million

Giovanni Reyna earns approximately $1.33 million per year at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Reyna remains one of the most technically gifted players in the American pool, though injuries and club instability have affected his earning trajectory.

At his best, Reyna has the talent to climb much higher on this list. His current salary is lower than many teammates, but his upside remains significant if he can stay healthy and secure a larger long-term role.