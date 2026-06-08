The 50 Highest Paid Players At The 2026 World Cup

As you may have heard, the 2026 World Cup is kicking off in a few days. The 2026 games are being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with the majority being played in the US (the US will host 78 matches vs 13 for Mexico and Canada, respectively).

The last time the United States hosted the men's World Cup was 1994. At the time, the English Premier League was just two years old. Its two highest-paid players were reportedly John Barnes at Liverpool and Chris Sutton at Blackburn, who were each earning a then-staggering £10,000 per week. That worked out to roughly $800,000 per year.

Neither Barnes nor Sutton actually played at the 1994 World Cup, because England failed to qualify. The highest-paid player at that tournament was Italy's Roberto Baggio, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner and Juventus superstar. Baggio was making around $3 million per year. Thirty-two years later, that number sounds almost quaint.

The highest-paid player in the Premier League today is Erling Haaland. His Manchester City base salary is £525,000 per week, equal to £27.3 million per year, or around $37 million. And that is before bonuses.

Haaland's contract is famous in the football world for being heavily incentivized with massive, highly attainable performance bonuses. He triggers incredibly lucrative financial kickers for simple metrics:

Starting a match

Scoring a goal (which he does at a historic rate)

Winning matches

Hitting seasonal goal milestones

When these weekly bonuses are triggered, his actual take-home pay inflates to anywhere between £850,000 and £900,000 per week. That's the same as roughly $1.1 million to $1.15 million USD per week. Aka, around $60 million per year.

That is enough to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

It is not enough to make him the highest-paid player at the 2026 World Cup.

In fact, Haaland ranks fifth.

The highest-paid player at the 2026 World Cup is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose Saudi club Al Nassr pays him $235 million per year in base salary. At that rate, Ronaldo earns Roberto Baggio's entire 1994 annual salary of $3 million every… 4.7 days.

Below is a ranking of the highest-paid players at the 2026 World Cup. We start with a top 20, and then we'll give you a more concise list of the top 50.

The 20 Highest Paid Players at the World Cup

#20: Marcelo Brozović (Croatia / Al Nassr) – $24 Million Base Salary

The Croatian midfield engine left Inter Milan for Saudi Arabia in 2023, signing a massive three-year contract. His base wage was significantly bumped up by Al Nassr to convince him to choose the Saudi project over a competing offer from Barcelona.

Off-Field Endorsements: He pulls in roughly $2 million a year from steady boot deals and regional sponsorships.

He pulls in roughly $2 million a year from steady boot deals and regional sponsorships. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $26 million per year.

#19: Aymeric Laporte (Spain / Al Nassr) – $24 Million Base Salary

Laporte moved from Manchester City to Al Nassr to serve as the defensive anchor alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. His three-year deal guarantees him elite wages that far surpass what standard European clubs pay for center-backs.

Off-Field Endorsements: He earns an estimated $2 million annually from personal sponsorships.

He earns an estimated $2 million annually from personal sponsorships. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $26 million per year.

#18: N'Golo Kanté (France / Al Ittihad) – $24 Million Base Salary

After leaving Chelsea on a free transfer, the tireless French midfielder signed a highly lucrative three-year contract with Al Ittihad, securing his financial future while maintaining his spot on the French national team.

Off-Field Endorsements: He brings in roughly $3 million annually, largely through a long-term boot deal.

He brings in roughly $3 million annually, largely through a long-term boot deal. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $27 million per year.

#17: Ivan Toney (England / Al Ahli) – $25 Million Base Salary

Toney secured his financial future by leaving Brentford for Al Ahli. His long-term contract features a tax-free base salary that completely eclipses what top-six Premier League clubs were willing to offer him.

Off-Field Endorsements: He makes around $2 million annually from off-pitch commercial agreements.

He makes around $2 million annually from off-pitch commercial agreements. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $27 million per year.

#16: Sergej Milinković-Savić (Serbia / Al Hilal) – $25 Million Base Salary

The Serbian playmaker spent his prime years at Lazio before accepting a highly lucrative three-year contract from Al Hilal, permanently shifting his earnings from standard Serie A wages into the global elite.

Off-Field Endorsements: He earns an estimated $2 million a year from personal brand deals.

He earns an estimated $2 million a year from personal brand deals. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $27 million per year.

#15: Lamine Yamal (Spain / Barcelona) – $25 Million Base Salary

Following his historic breakout campaigns, Barcelona tore up Yamal's youth terms and secured the teenager to a massive, long-term extension. His new senior contract reflects his status as the club's premier star, complete with a €1 billion release clause.

Off-Field Endorsements: As the fresh face of Adidas and European football, he commands a staggering $18 million in off-field income.

As the fresh face of Adidas and European football, he commands a staggering $18 million in off-field income. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $43 million per year.

#14: Harry Kane (England / Bayern Munich) – $30 Million Base Salary

Kane's high-profile transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich secured him a massive four-year contract, making him the highest earner in the history of the Bundesliga.

Off-Field Endorsements: He makes roughly $12 million a year, complemented by his lifetime boot deal with Skechers and partnerships with Fanatics.

He makes roughly $12 million a year, complemented by his lifetime boot deal with Skechers and partnerships with Fanatics. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $42 million per year.

#13: Jude Bellingham (England / Real Madrid) – $30 Million Base Salary

The English midfielder joined Real Madrid on a massive six-year deal. His base salary sits in the upper echelon of the squad's wage structure, perfectly matching his status as the team's creative engine.

Off-Field Endorsements: As the cover star for EA Sports FC and a premier face for Adidas and Louis Vuitton, he earns roughly $14 million annually off the pitch.

As the cover star for EA Sports FC and a premier face for Adidas and Louis Vuitton, he earns roughly $14 million annually off the pitch. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $44 million per year.

#12: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City) – $32 Million Base Salary

De Bruyne famously negotiated his own contract extension with Manchester City using data analytics rather than a traditional agent. The deal guarantees him one of the highest base salaries in Premier League history.

Off-Field Endorsements: He pulls in around $7 million a year through various corporate partnerships.

He pulls in around $7 million a year through various corporate partnerships. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $39 million per year.

#11: Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal / Al Hilal) – $34 Million Base Salary

Koulibaly left Chelsea to sign a massive deal with Al Hilal. As one of the marquee defensive signings for the Saudi Pro League, his elite base salary dwarfs standard European contracts for defenders.

Off-Field Endorsements: He brings in an estimated $3 million annually from his personal sponsors.

He brings in an estimated $3 million annually from his personal sponsors. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $37 million per year.

#10: Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool) – $35 Million Base Salary

The "Egyptian King" holds one of the most lucrative contracts in Premier League history, padded heavily by image rights and loyalty bonuses that keep him comfortably at Anfield.

Off-Field Endorsements: As one of the most marketable athletes across the Middle East and Africa, he earns roughly $20 million annually off the pitch.

As one of the most marketable athletes across the Middle East and Africa, he earns roughly $20 million annually off the pitch. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $55 million per year.

#9: Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands / Barcelona) – $35 Million Base Salary

De Jong's salary situation at Barcelona is famously complex. He is currently earning a massive on-field wage due to backpay; he agreed to defer a huge portion of his salary during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning Barcelona is now paying out those deferred wages on top of his standard base contract.

Off-Field Endorsements: He earns an estimated $5 million a year from commercial sponsorships.

He earns an estimated $5 million a year from commercial sponsorships. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $40 million per year.

#8: Vinícius Júnior (Brazil / Real Madrid) – $40 Million Base Salary

The dynamic Brazilian winger signed a massive contract extension with Real Madrid that bumped his base salary to match his status as the team's talisman, complete with a €1 billion release clause.

Off-Field Endorsements: He has built a highly lucrative portfolio with Pepsi, Gatorade, and Visa, bringing in $20 million annually.

He has built a highly lucrative portfolio with Pepsi, Gatorade, and Visa, bringing in $20 million annually. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $60 million per year.

#7: Sadio Mané (Senegal / Al Nassr) – $50 Million Base Salary

Mané departed Bayern Munich after just one season to join Al Nassr. His four-year contract guarantees him an elite tax-free wage, placing his base salary among the highest of any African athlete in history.

Off-Field Endorsements: He maintains a long-term partnership with New Balance, earning roughly $4 million a year.

He maintains a long-term partnership with New Balance, earning roughly $4 million a year. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $54 million per year.

#6: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria / Al Ahli) – $50 Million Base Salary

Mahrez left Manchester City to sign a three-year contract with Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. The deal guaranteed him a tax-free base salary that nearly quintupled what he was earning in the Premier League.

Off-Field Endorsements: He earns an estimated $5 million annually from his personal sponsorship deals.

He earns an estimated $5 million annually from his personal sponsorship deals. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $55 million per year.

#5: Erling Haaland (Norway / Manchester City) – $60 Million Base Salary

Haaland's deal with Manchester City is famously heavily incentivized. While his weekly base wage is massive, his prolific goal-scoring triggers nearly guaranteed performance bonuses that drastically inflate his official club payout.

Off-Field Endorsements: Thanks to massive deals with Beats by Dre, Breitling, and Nike, he earns about $20 million off the pitch.

Thanks to massive deals with Beats by Dre, Breitling, and Nike, he earns about $20 million off the pitch. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $80 million per year.

#4: Lionel Messi (Argentina / Inter Miami) – $70 Million Base Salary

Messi's groundbreaking contract with Inter Miami is uniquely structured. His "on-field" compensation features a base MLS salary subsidized by direct revenue-sharing agreements with Apple (MLS Season Pass subscriptions) and Adidas (jersey sales).

Off-Field Endorsements: As a true global icon, he matches his club earnings with a staggering $70 million a year from his corporate portfolio.

As a true global icon, he matches his club earnings with a staggering $70 million a year from his corporate portfolio. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $140 million per year.

#3: Kylian Mbappé (France / Real Madrid) – $75 Million Base Salary

Mbappé finalized his dream move to Real Madrid on a massive five-year contract. While his weekly base wage is slightly lower than what he earned at PSG, his on-field total is heavily propped up by an enormous signing bonus that is amortized over the length of his deal.

Off-Field Endorsements: He brings in roughly $25 million annually through premium partnerships with Dior, Hublot, and Nike.

He brings in roughly $25 million annually through premium partnerships with Dior, Hublot, and Nike. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $100 million per year.

#2: Neymar Jr. (Brazil / Santos) – $80 Million Base Salary

Neymar signed with Al Hilal in August 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer worth about €90 million, or roughly $94 million. His Saudi contract was widely valued as one of the richest in soccer history, with annual salary estimates ranging from about $80 million to more than $100 million, plus luxury perks and promotional bonuses. But the Al Hilal chapter did not last long. After suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Brazil in October 2023, Neymar made only seven appearances for the Saudi club. In January 2025, Al Hilal terminated his contract by mutual consent, clearing the way for Neymar to return to his boyhood club, Santos. Reuters reported that he returned to Santos that same month and later extended his Santos deal through the end of 2026.

Off-Field Endorsements: He maintains a massive global profile, earning around $28 million a year from sponsors like Puma and Red Bull.

He maintains a massive global profile, earning around $28 million a year from sponsors like Puma and Red Bull. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $108 million per year.

#1: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Al Nassr) – $235 Million Base Salary

Ronaldo's contract extension with Al Nassr guarantees him a tax-free base salary that is the largest in the history of team sports. Keeping him tied to the club through 2027, this single contract completely shatters the ceiling of professional athletic compensation.

Off-Field Endorsements: Bolstered by his CR7 brand and a lifetime Nike deal, he earns an unparalleled $65 million a year off the field.

Bolstered by his CR7 brand and a lifetime Nike deal, he earns an unparalleled $65 million a year off the field. The Bottom Line: When you total it all up, he earns $300 million per year.