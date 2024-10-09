Here's Your Chance To Get Some Tom Brady Memorabilia

By on October 9, 2024 in ArticlesSports News

Tom Brady certainly has a flair for theatrics. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had no shortage of game-winning drives throughout his career, has had high-profile relationships with supermodels, and even his Hertz commercials are often over the top. When he first retired, he announced his comeback on the very same day as Selection Sunday for March Madness, stealing the spotlight away from a bunch of college kids.

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised, then, that Brady is selling off 47 items in a record-setting stand-alone sale dubbed "The GOAT: Watches and Treasures from Tom Brady."

Interested in getting your hands on some of the goods? Here's what's going to be available.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Sotheby's will host the evening sale on December 10. The auction will feature 27 watches, with the collection valued between $3 million and $6 million. Brady is also auctioning off 20 sports items worth between $3 million and $5 million.

Sports fans have opportunities to get their hands on some pretty cool collectibles. Brady is auctioning off the jersey he wore for his final college football game at the University of Michigan, a 35-34 overtime victory over Alabama in the FedEx Orange Bowl. The jersey is expected to sell for up to $500,000. You can also bid on one of Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets from the 2021-22 season (the year after the team won the Super Bowl) for a more modest price; it's expected to sell between $100,000 and $150,000.

One of the more unusual pieces of clothing available is a white shirt Brady wore during the NFL Combine in 2000. Its estimated value is $100,000 to $200,000. Can you imagine your workout shirts selling for…well, anything at all?

Brady's watch collection is also quite varied. The highlight is the 35-03 "Baby Nadal," made by Richard Mille in collaboration with Rafael Nadal. Maybe this is a hint that we'll see Brady on a tennis court someday.

Probably not — his Fox broadcasting gig is quite cushy, after all. Either way, in a month or so, some collectors are going to be quite happy.

