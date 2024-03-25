Here's What Kalen DeBoer Is Making At Alabama (Hint: Nearly As Much As Nick Saban)

By on March 25, 2024 in ArticlesSports News

After Nick Saban's stunning retirement shook up the college football world, Alabama moved quickly to sign his replacement. The Crimson Tide announced Kalen DeBoer as its new head coach. The former Washington Huskies coach had just led his team to the national title game, a new experience for Washington but a familiar spot for Alabama under Saban.

Now, we have a better idea of what DeBoer will be making at Alabama. The school inked him to an eight-year deal worth at least $87 million. Alabama also announced new contracts for head basketball coach Nate Oats and athletic director Greg Byrne.

DeBoer earned $4.2 million per season at Washington. This new contract will more than double his annual salary, giving him just under $11 million a year with the potential for more based on certain performances from his team.

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

If DeBoer and Alabama reach the title game in the College Football Playoff, DeBoer will earn an extra $600,000. Winning the whole thing would net him another $875,000. That's a recurring bonus, so while it's highly unlikely the Crimson Tide win eight straight titles, DeBoer could potentially make $11.8 million in additional money.

It's one of the largest contracts for any head football coach — even though Nick Saban earned slightly more. Saban signed an eight-year, $94 million extension in 2022; last season, he made $11.4 million. Over the course of his Alabama tenure, he surpassed $120 million in career earnings.

However, DeBoer has a chance to make a higher salary than Saban as this deal goes along. DeBoer's contract will run through the end of the 2033 calendar year. He'll receive $250,000 raises each season, culminating in an $11.75 million salary in the final season.

The language in the contract also includes a few early-leave penalties. If DeBoer leaves next season, he'd owe Alabama $5 million. He'd also have to pay for leaving in 2025, 2026, or 2027. After that, he wouldn't owe any money if he chose to depart from the Crimson Tide.

DeBoer made the title game and it was a pleasant surprise for Washington fans. At Alabama, that'll be the status quo. After all, he's following a legend.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. David Spade Net Worth
    David
    Spade
  2. Nicolas Cage Net Worth
    Nicolas
    Cage
  3. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  4. Keanu Reeves Net Worth
    Keanu
    Reeves
  5. Steve Wozniak Net Worth
    Steve
    Wozniak
  6. Justin Timberlake Net Worth
    Justin
    Timberlake
  7. Jennifer Lopez Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Lopez
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
    Cristiano
    Ronaldo
  9. James Gandolfini Net Worth
    James
    Gandolfini
  10. Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth
    Shaquille
    O'Neal
  11. Jason Statham Net Worth
    Jason
    Statham
  12. Evander Holyfield Net Worth
    Evander
    Holyfield
  13. Big Meech Net Worth
    Big
    Meech
  14. Drake Bell Net Worth
    Drake
    Bell
  15. Don King Net Worth
    Don
    King
  16. Kanye West Net Worth
    Kanye
    West