Here's How Much Caitlin Clark Will Make This WNBA Season

During her college days at Iowa, Caitlin Clark took the basketball world by storm. Her flashy style of play, complemented by her penchant for hitting difficult three-pointers, made her an instant star. Throughout her final college season, it was obvious she was going to be the No. 1 pick.

The Indiana Fever did, in fact, select Clark with the first pick in 2024, though they were limited in how much they could pay her. Her rookie deal was worth $338,056 over four seasons. To date, she's made $154,601 in WNBA salary.

That's about to drastically change after the WNBA and its players agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. Every player in the league is getting a raise, and Clark is no exception.

Her salary for the 2026 season will be about $528,846, per Spotrac. That's an increase of more than 577% from her 2025 salary!

The new collective bargaining agreement also included a new EPIC feature, which stands for Epic Performance on Initial Contract. Incoming rookies typically sign a four-year deal. However, if they hit certain milestones, such as winning MVP, Rookie of the Year, or being named to an All-WNBA Team, they're eligible to sign a three-year contract extension (and thus secure more money) in lieu of the fourth season of the rookie deal.

In her first season, Clark won Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-WNBA First Team. She'll have the opportunity to sign a new deal in 2027 to accelerate her WNBA career earnings.

Clark has been savvy off the court, too, so she's going to earn quite a bit more than her WNBA salary. She's signed several notable endorsement deals, such as appearing in State Farm and Capital One commercials. Clark also inked an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike shortly after entering the league.

WNBA players have long been overdue for a raise. Clark's popularity was a catalyst to this new agreement getting done. It'll pay off for her—and all of her fellow players.