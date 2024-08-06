Harrison Butker Just Signed The Largest Contract For An NFL Kicker

Earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas. Butker's speech included comments about how women should aspire to be homemakers, "dangerous gender ideologies," and criticisms of Pride Month and President Biden's abortion policy.

Unsurprisingly, Butker's comments drew rage far and wide. But even as online fervor grew, his team always had his back.

Now, Butker is getting a contract larger than any other kicker in the NFL. The Chiefs and Butker agreed to a four-year, $25.6 million contract extension. It's a significant raise for the kicker, who's made about $18.1 million over his seven-year career.

After his speech, other members of the Chiefs were asked their opinions about what Butker said.

"I've known Harrison for seven years," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said at the time. "I judge him by the character that he shows every single day. And that's a good person."

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, the daughter of owner Clark Hunt, credited her mom staying at home with being a major influence in her life. "But for me and my life, I know it was really formative, and in shaping me and my siblings into who we are," she said.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he didn't agree with Butker's statements other than "just him loving his family and kids."

Despite the inflammatory comments, Butker has been a key component of the Chiefs' ongoing success. He's scored 900 points and made a total of 89.1% of his field goals during his seven seasons. In 2023, he posted a career-best 94.3% kicking percentage, hitting 33 of 35 field goals and all 38 of his extra points.

The Chiefs have won two consecutive Super Bowls and three in the past five years. They're aiming to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships—and they'll look to do it with the same kicker on their side.