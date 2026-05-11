From Franchise Tag To A $30 Million Contract Increase—Breece Hall Has Had An Excellent Offseason

Last season, the New York Jets were, to put it mildly, not very good. The team finished 3-14, last in the AFC East. The Jets had a point differential of -203, which is one of the worst the NFL has ever seen. What's more, they became the first team in NFL history to finish last in the entire league in point differential (-203), turnover differential (-19), and yardage differential (-1,564).

One of the team's lone bright spots was running back Breece Hall. Despite the Jets often trailing by multiple scores, Hall still managed a career-high 1,065 rushing yards. Over his four-year career, Hall has amassed 5,040 yards from scrimmage and 27 total touchdowns.

Now, despite some bumps along the contract negotiation road, Hall and the Jets agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $43.5 million and potentially up to $45.75 million if Hall hits certain milestones.

The deal also includes $29 million in guaranteed money, and the average annual value of $14.5 million puts Hall fourth among running backs, behind Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million per year), Christian McCaffrey ($19 million), and Derrick Henry ($15 million). He's slightly ahead of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker ($14.35 million), who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason.

During the season, Hall was a popular trade candidate, with his name appearing in rumors as the Jets dealt other key franchise pieces. He expressed frustration that the Jets kept him on the team as the deadline came and went.

In March, the Jets placed the franchise tag on Hall when the two sides couldn't agree on a longer deal. The franchise tag value was $14.3 million, which is what Hall would have played on if a deal didn't materialize by July 15. Instead, he's secured a deal worth at least double that in guarantees, and potentially three times as much.

Though talks paused as the Jets prepared for the NFL Draft, they still wanted Hall for the long run. He expressed his gratitude with a post on X: "Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL. This day really hit different for me man🙏🏾🤞🏾"

Since Hall arrived in 2022, the Jets are 22-46. There hasn't been much for the running back to celebrate, but a contract north of $45 million is giving him plenty of reasons to smile.