Former WNBA Star Liz Cambage Hints That She Makes More Money On OnlyFans Than Playing Basketball

WNBA players have long felt they don't get paid enough money to play their sport. Former Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, one of the greatest to ever play, said in a documentary released earlier this year that the arena's janitor made more than her. Add Liz Cambage, who currently plays in the Chinese Basketball Association with Sichuan Yuanda, to that growing list of grumbles.

Cambage was the second overall pick of the 2011 draft, but her WNBA career was an unusual, winding path. She played the 2011 and 2013 seasons with the Tulsa Shock, the team that drafted her. In between, she joined the Australian squad at the 2012 Olympics, winning a bronze medal. She then spent five years overseas, returning in 2018 to her former team, now called the Dallas Wings. She requested a trade and spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons with the Las Vegas Aces before finishing up her WNBA career in 2022 with the Los Angeles Sparks.

If you're scoring at home, that's three franchises over six seasons. Midway through the 2022 season, Cambage announced she was leaving the WNBA to work on "healing and personal growth." Cambage used the phrase "for the time being" during her announcement, though she hasn't returned to the WNBA since. And it seems she may have found something even more lucrative.

TMZ Sports caught up with the four-time All-Star and asked if it was true that she made more money on OnlyFans than she did during her WNBA career. Cambage, who started her OnlyFans account in 2021, laughed at the question. While she didn't outright say yes, she strongly implied that was the case.

"You know the WNBA salary, it's not that hard to make more money doing anything," Cambage said. "I feel like women gotta make more money playing the sport they love."

Earlier this year, The Express Tribune reported Cambage earned $1.5 million in less than a year on OnlyFans. According to Spotrac, Cambage's career WNBA earnings are $590,836. That's nearly triple the money in one year on OnlyFans than six years in the WNBA.

For another comparison, after Cambage's first WNBA season, she signed a contract with China's Zheijang Chouzhou, reportedly worth about $263,177. That made her one of the highest-paid players in the world at the time. Adjusting for inflation, that contract would be worth about $360,000.

For now, it looks like WNBA players will continue having to supplement their income however they can. Whatever path they choose, they'll have Cambage's full support.