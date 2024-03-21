Former F1 Driver Felipe Massa Is Seeking $80 Million In Damages For A Fixed Race

It's hard enough to win a single Formula One race, and since 1984, there have been at least 16 races every season. Routinely navigating different tracks around the world requires precision driving, but skills behind the wheel are only part of the battle. Drivers must also contend with potential pitfalls like bad weather or faulty equipment, and perhaps the biggest wild card of all: the other drivers on the circuit.

Perhaps no driver knows that better than Felipe Massa, a Brazilian former Ferrari driver. Massa started the 2008 Formula 1 SingTel Singapore Grand Prix in pole position. He finished in 12th place; in F1 races, only the top ten drivers receive points. Massa ended up finishing second in the standings that season, losing to 23-year-old Lewis Hamilton by a single point.

Now, Massa is filing suit against Formula One Management, former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, and the sport's world governing body. He's seeking $80 million in damages. Buckle up, because this ride is getting bumpy.

During the 15th lap of that Singapore Grand Prix, Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr. drove into the barriers of the track. The resulting crash was so bad that officials needed to call on the safety car, with other drivers following suit in single file.

However, the field shifted after the safety car came out, with Fernando Alonso ending up in first place. Alonso was Piquet's teammate and also drove for Renault. You can see why this might be suspicious.

Word started building that Piquet had crashed intentionally to help out his teammate. Eventually, an investigation by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) found that Piquet did crash on purpose. However, the league didn't launch that investigation until after the season ended.

That's why Massa is suing. He believes that had the crash been properly investigated soon after it happened, the Singapore results would have been nullified. Hamilton finished in third place in that race, so he earned 15 points. If the race results were scratched from the records, Massa would have had a comfortable lead over Hamilton and won the title during the 2008 season.

Adding even more intrigue: Ecclestone, the former F1 chief, said in an interview last year that Massa "was robbed" and that F1's leaders wanted to "protect the sport and save it from a huge scandal." He even said, "I still feel sorry for Massa today," adding that the Brazilian "did everything right."

Massa raced for 14 years but never won a title. Outside of 2008, his best finish was sixth place. Meanwhile, Hamilton has won seven championships, tied for the most all-time alongside Michael Schumacher.

It's clear this event still bothers Massa. Winning in court probably won't earn him an F1 championship, but it could help make up for years of anguish.