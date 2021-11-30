Floyd Mayweather's Real Estate Investment Portfolio Owns Pieces Of Nine Skyscrapers – Including The Tallest Building In New York City

splits: 11

Floyd Mayweather Jr. amassed an impressive 50-0 record during his boxing career, with 27 knockout victories. He's defeated popular fighters like Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, and Canelo Alvarez. His most recent official fight, a victory over Conor McGregor in 2017, earned him more than $300 million. In his most recent un-official fight, a victory over Logal Paul, Floyd made $35 million.

In total, Floyd Mayweather's career earnings top $1.1 billion. As of this writing, Floyd Mayweather's net worth is $450 million.

Though Mayweather has come out of retirement a few times, he's turning his focus to a new goal: expanding his real estate portfolio.

In a recent interview, Mayweather revealed he is an investor with a real estate firm that owns nine skyscrapers, including One Vanderbilt, a 93-story skyscraper in Manhattan. One Vanderbilt is the tallest building in New York City. One Vanderbilt cost $3.31 billion to build and opened in September 2020, with the observation deck opening in October 2021.

One Vanderbilt was developed and is managed by SL Green Realty Corps. At SL Green's 2014 shareholder conference, Floyd was announced as a "major" private investor in the firm. This is how Floyd owns small pieces his nine sky scrapers.

Though One Vanderbilt is open now, it took quite a while to get going. Initial plans for a skyscraper on the site were announced in 2012, but after a zoning amendment for the neighborhood failed in 2013, construction got delayed for several months. A groundbreaking ceremony kicked off in the fall of 2016, with the tower being completed on September 17, 2019.

The facade matches with the neighboring Grand Central Terminal, and the building includes a bank branch, railroad terminal, restaurant, and the Summit observation deck. Perhaps it's no surprise Mayweather wants a piece of the tallest skyscraper in New York City, since he already lives in a lavish custom-built mansion in Las Vegas.

Mayweather's 22,000 square-foot mansion includes five bedrooms and seven baths, as well as a golf course, crystal chandeliers, red silk walls, a two-story-high movie theater, and touch-screen video games on the kitchen counter. No matter what kind of luxury you crave, the mansion likely has it.

The boxer has previously said he wants to earn $1 billion from real estate investments. Beyond his mansion and One Vanderbilt, Mayweather also has other New York City interests and at least one property in Los Angeles worth $25 million. He's also pursued investments in gambling and strip club endeavors.

Expect to see more investments in the coming years for Mayweather. In the meantime, the view looks pretty good from the top of New York City.