Ferrari Just Offered Lewis Hamilton An ABSURD Amount Of Money To Race For Them

Lewis Hamilton is among the most decorated racers in Formula One history. The British driver has won seven world championships, including an impressive run of four in a row from 2017 through 2020. The seven championships are tied for the most with another racing legend, Michael Schumacher.

Now, Hamilton has the chance to surpass Schumacher — and he can do it with the team where Schumacher won most of his titles.

Ferrari offered Hamilton a deal worth about $49.7 million to join their roster and pry him away from Mercedes. It's an astronomical sum that Hamilton would at least have to consider taking, though Mercedes is prepared to offer him a similar amount if not more.

The 38-year-old has one year left on his Mercedes contract and previously said he'd never leave their team, despite his father's wishes that he one day race for Ferrari. Yet his decision may simply boil down to which company offers him the best chance at winning another championship — giving him the record all on his own.

Hamilton is certainly in the latter stages of his career and is in "win now" mode. If the series of Mercedes upgrades, including a new floor, side pod, and front suspension, is enough of an improvement over Ferrari's offering, Hamilton may stay put. Otherwise, we could see him behind the wheel of the red car come next season. Schumacher won five of his seven titles while racing for Ferrari.

If Hamilton does make the switch, he would likely be paired with Charles Leclerc, who's currently the top driver for Ferrari. A Hamilton-Leclerc duo would be a lot of fun to watch. Alternatively, Ferrari could essentially trade Leclerc to Mercedes in order to receive Hamilton. In that case, Hamilton would team up with Carlos Sainz.

Whatever he decides, Hamilton is going to make a ton of money. If he can earn one more championship along the way, that's the ultimate cherry on top.