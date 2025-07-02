Even After 16 Years In The League, James Harden Is Making Over $40 Million Per Year

For a star, James Harden has had one of the more eclectic NBA careers. The bearded guard was part of the Oklahoma City Thunder's first trip to the NBA Finals, losing to the Miami Heat in 2012 alongside Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. He then moved to the Houston Rockets for eight-plus seasons, earning an MVP in 2018 and leading the league in scoring three consecutive times.

Next, he reunited with Durant to join forces with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, though the super team could never overcome injuries and only reached the second round one time. After a stint in Philadelphia that included calling 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey a liar, Harden got traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He's been a key piece in helping the team reach the playoffs two years in a row, though the Clippers haven't been able to get out of the first round.

Harden's turning 36 in August, but the Clippers believe he's still a vital part of the roster moving forward. They just signed him to a two-year, $81.5 million deal, or $40.75 million per season.

The deal includes an opt-out for the second year with a partial guarantee. Depending how things shake out during the season, next summer might end up looking a lot like this one.

Harden opted out of his player option this offseason, which would have paid him $36.3 million. He's earning himself a nice little pay raise with the new deal, making $4.4 million more in 2025-26.

One of the top shooting guards the league has ever seen, Harden has long faced criticism for poor playoff performances. He's continued putting up strong regular-season numbers, however, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists last year. And the Clippers probably don't make the playoffs—and certainly not as a 5-seed—without Harden on the floor.

While a sustained playoff run is a major goal, Harden also has some individual milestones on the horizon. He's currently sitting 11th and 13th on the all-time scoring and assist lists, respectively. The most immediate players ahead of him are retired and within reach, so Harden could continue to ascend in legendary status across the league.

Pair that with a championship, and the entire city of Los Angeles might start sporting beards in recognition.