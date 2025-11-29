Dylan Cease Just Signed One Of The Largest Contracts For A Pitcher In MLB History

The Toronto Blue Jays came agonizingly close to a World Series title this season. Toronto was up three games to two over the Los Angeles Dodgers. After dropping Game 6, the Blue Jays had a healthy lead in the deciding Game 7. The Dodgers tied things up with one out in the top of the ninth inning. The Blue Jays had the bases loaded with one out and were about the width of a cleat away from winning in the bottom of the ninth.

Instead, the Dodgers capitalized with a home run in the 11th. Despite runners on first and third in the bottom half of the inning, the Blue Jays grounded into a double play. The Dodgers got to celebrate on Toronto's home field.

Sorry for rehashing that, Blue Jays fans. But there's good news in that this offseason is starting off with a big move: Toronto and star pitcher Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210 million contract. It's the fifth-largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history.

Only World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million), Gerrit Cole ($324 million), Stephen Strasburg ($245 million), and Max Fried ($218 million) have larger total-value contracts among pitchers.

Cease turns 30 in December and has been a solid starter for much of his career. Over the past five years, his wins above replacement is fourth among pitchers. He finished in the top five in Cy Young voting in both 2022 (second) and 2024 (fourth).

The Padres offered a qualifying offer worth $22.025 million for the upcoming season. However, Cease turned that down in hopes of a larger deal—and he got it. The $30 million per year is a healthy raise over the Padres' offer, and the long-term security of the contract will pay Cease throughout most of his 30s.

Since the World Series, Blue Jays fans have alternated between wondering what might have been and what's yet to come. This signing won't help overcome this year's grief, but it should build even more excitement for next year.