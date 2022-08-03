DK Metcalf Just Got The Largest Wide Receiver Signing Bonus Ever

DK Metcalf has built himself up a reputation as one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL. The play of him chasing down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is the stuff of legend. He's also become a star wide receiver — he's put up career totals of 216 catches, 3,170 yards, and 29 touchdowns in three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and scored a career-high 12 touchdowns in 2021, falling 33 yards short of 1,000 receiving yards despite playing most of the season with a broken bone in his foot.

And now, Metcalf is scoring a major payday.

NFL Network's Mike Garofalo reported Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a three-year, $72 million extension. The deal includes $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million bonus, which is the most for any wide receiver. Metcalf still has one year left on his rookie deal, which is worth just under $4 million. The $24 million new-money average of the extension makes Metcalf the Seahawks' highest-paid player.

Metcalf is only 24 years old, so he should still be in his prime by the time this deal is up. He did admit to bluffing in his contract talks but always wanted to remain in Seattle. However, this will be his first season without Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Even with Wilson's up-and-down play last year, he's still had a far better NFL career than Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason, who are competing to earn the starting quarterback job for the Seahawks.

On the flip side, having Metcalf to throw passes to will certainly be a boost for whoever wins the quarterback job. After offseason surgery on his foot, the receiver should be coming in much healthier than last season.

Metcalf has already broken the Seahawks' single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,303 in 2020). Now, his goal is to get the team back to the playoffs and give them a chance to win a Super Bowl. That turnaround would be even more impressive than his chase-down tackle.