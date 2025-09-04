Did The Clippers Secretly Funnel $28 Million To Kawhi Leonard? The NBA Opens An Investigation

The NBA has launched an investigation into explosive allegations that the Los Angeles Clippers used a now-bankrupt fintech company to funnel $28 million in secret payments to star forward Kawhi Leonard.

If proven, the scheme would represent one of the most audacious attempts in league history to circumvent the NBA's salary cap — an offense that has drawn some of the harshest punishments in the sport.

The Alleged $28 Million Deal

The controversy centers on Aspiration Partners, a once-hyped environmental fintech brand partly funded by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. According to bankruptcy filings and contracts obtained by podcaster Pablo Torre, a subsidiary of the company, Aspiration QFZ, signed a four-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Leonard's business entity, KL2 Aspire LLC, in 2022.

The deal raised red flags because Torre and former employees of Aspiration could not find evidence of Leonard actually promoting the company. No meaningful social media posts, appearances, or campaigns tied Leonard to Aspiration beyond a single Clippers team tweet tagging both the brand and the player. One former employee bluntly described the contract as a "no-show job."

The bankruptcy filings show the Clippers themselves are owed $30 million by Aspiration, while KL2 Aspire is owed $7 million. Those parallel claims — from both the team and Leonard's company — triggered speculation that the "endorsement" may have been a vehicle to route extra money to the Clippers' franchise player.

The Clippers' Denial

Both Ballmer and the Clippers issued strong denials, calling the accusations "flat-out wrong." In a statement, the team said:

"Neither the Clippers nor Steve Ballmer circumvented the salary cap. The notion that Steve invested in Aspiration to funnel money to Kawhi Leonard is absurd. Steve invested because Aspiration's co-founders presented themselves as committed to doing right by their customers while protecting the environment."

The Clippers noted that Aspiration was a sponsor from 2021 through 2023, before defaulting on its obligations. They stressed that Leonard's endorsement deal with the company was independent, and that neither Ballmer nor the team had oversight of it.

Ballmer, Aspiration, And The Collapse

Aspiration was once valued in the hundreds of millions and counted sports teams and celebrities among its partners. Ballmer-affiliated entities and Oaktree Capital invested $315 million in the company in 2021.

But the company unraveled in 2024–2025 amid an alleged massive fraud scandal. Co-founder Joseph Sanberg was arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty to a $243 million scheme that defrauded investors. Aspiration filed for bankruptcy in March 2025.

In those filings, both the Clippers and Leonard's KL2 Aspire appear as creditors — raising questions about whether Ballmer's dual roles as owner and investor blurred financial lines in ways that could violate NBA rules.

Why Salary Cap Rules Matter

The NBA's salary cap is designed to level the playing field, preventing big-market owners from simply outspending rivals to hoard talent. Leonard officially signed a four-year, $176 million deal with the Clippers in 2021, followed by a three-year, $153 million extension in 2024. Those contracts count against the team's cap.

If the Clippers arranged for an outside company to pay Leonard an additional $28 million, it could constitute an under-the-table bonus — one that gave Los Angeles an unfair edge in securing his services.

The league has precedent for cracking down. In 2000, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost five first-round picks and were fined millions after the NBA uncovered secret salary promises to Joe Smith. If the Clippers are found guilty of similar "circumvention," they could face:

Team fines of up to $7.5 million

Loss of draft picks

Voiding of Leonard's contract

Suspensions or fines for executives and team personnel

Kawhi Leonard's Camp Under Scrutiny

Leonard's uncle and longtime advisor, Dennis Robertson, is listed as the designated representative on the Aspiration endorsement contract. Robertson has a history with the league office: during Leonard's 2019 free agency, rival teams alleged he demanded impermissible perks such as ownership stakes, a private jet, and guaranteed endorsement income. The NBA investigated those claims and found no violations.

Leonard himself has not commented on the latest allegations, and messages to his business partners have gone unanswered.

What Happens Next

The NBA says it is "commencing an investigation" and has made clear that salary cap circumvention is one of the league's gravest offenses. With bankruptcy filings and contracts already in the public record, this case carries more weight than past rumors.

For Steve Ballmer — the richest owner in sports with a fortune exceeding $120 billion — the financial exposure is negligible. But the reputational damage and competitive cost could be enormous if the league hands down penalties.

For Kawhi Leonard, the question is whether a $28 million "endorsement" with little evidence of actual work will be seen as a business misstep, or a smoking gun in one of the NBA's biggest salary cap scandals since Joe Smith.