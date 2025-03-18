De'Vondre Campbell Walked Away From The NFL Because He's "Rich And Never Has To Work Again"

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the more disappointing teams this past NFL season. They reached the Super Bowl in 2023 and led by double digits before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. The Niners were a regular championship contender and frequent NFC West winner. But between injuries and poor performances in 2024, the team finished 6-11, last in the NFC.

A bizarre story emerged toward the end of the season regarding linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

During the third quarter of a game against the LA Rams. De'Vondre refused to play. After his teammates and coaches confronted him, he left the sidelines and headed toward the locker room. Understandably, the 49ers suspended him for the rest of the season. And since he was operating under a one-year contract, his time in San Francisco (and perhaps the NFL) was effectively done. Why would someone (other than Antonio Brown) pull such a bizarre more? Well, De'Vondre Campbell has a fairly simple explanation…

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Contracts & Career Earnings

Atlanta Falcons: De'Vondre Campbell was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He subsequently signed a four-year $2.9 million deal. He played for the Falcons from 2016 to 2019.

Arizona Cardinals: Next he played a season with the Arizona Cardinals, earning $7 million with bonuses and guarantees.

Green Bay Packers: He played for the Green Bay Packers from 2021-2023. He started under a one-year $2 million deal, but after a standout 2021 season, he signed a five-year $50 million extension that included a $15 million signing bonus and $15 million guaranteed. The Packers released Campbell early to free up around $10.5 million in cap space. He walked away having earned his full $15 million signing bonus and $15 million guaranteed money.

San Francisco 49ers: Ahead of the 2024 season, he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers. His 49ers deal paid $5 million for the season, including a $3.35 million signing bonus and $1.21 million in salary.

Total earnings: $40 million

Call it $18 million in net earnings after taxes, lawyers, agents, and all other fees.

"I'm Rich"

Though his actions may have seemed bizarre, there was a very simple explanation.

Campbell hasn't addressed the situation, and he implied he never will in a series of posts on social media. In one of his social media posts he said:

"I'm rich and never have to work another day of my life…I play because I WANT TO."

That post also said that San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch FaceTimed Campbell and begged him to join the team an hour after Green Bay cut him.

Campbell started 12 of the 49ers' first 13 games last year. After linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned from injured reserve, Campbell was moved back to a reserve role. He was a backup during that Week 15 game, but Greenlaw and Dee Winters both went down with injuries, necessitating Campbell to enter the game. When he refused, he played his last down with San Francisco.

If Campbell is indeed done with the NFL after nine seasons, the 31-year-old will retire with about $40 million in gross career earnings/$18 million net earnings. Assuming he lives within his means, that should indeed be plenty of money for the rest of his life!

