Curt Cignetti Is Now The Second-Highest Paid Coach In College Football

By on March 3, 2026 in ArticlesSports News

Few college football programs have experienced a turnaround as impressive as Indiana University. Before the 2024 season, the Hoosiers had never won double-digit games in a single season. The school only had three winning seasons this century, in fact. After hiring Curt Cignetti, things immediately changed. Cignetti led the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record in 2024, which featured a trip to the College Football Playoff. He followed that up with a perfect 16-0 record in 2025, culminating in a national championship.

How did the Hoosiers repay the man who brought the school the most success it's ever seen? By making him one of the richest coaches in college football.

Cignetti and Indiana had already agreed to an extension, but the full details were released on Monday. Cignetti will make $105.6 million over eight years, averaging $13.2 million annually. Next season, he's slated to make $13,025,000, which puts him second among head coaches. Only Georgia's Kirby Smart ($13.3 million) will earn more.

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cignetti will make more annually than Lane Kiffin, who notoriously left Ole Miss during the season to take a job with LSU. The Rebels reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, losing to the runner-up Miami Hurricanes. Kiffin received an extra $500,000 thanks to an incentive he had from his Ole Miss contract. In a delightful twist, LSU paid that bonus.

There are also incentives in Cignetti's contract, which includes bonuses for achieving a certain number of conference wins and reaching different levels of the College Football Playoff. His deal also includes a retention bonus of $1 million per season, which he'll earn every November 30. Cignetti's base salary is only $500,000; the rest of his annual money will come from outside, marketing, and promotional income.

The deal keeps Cignetti with Indiana through the 2033 season. He's already a legend on the Bloomington campus. The Hoosier faithful can't wait to see what he might accomplish over the next eight years.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. George Clooney Net Worth
    George
    Clooney
  2. Angelina Jolie Net Worth
    Angelina
    Jolie
  3. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Leonardo DiCaprio Net Worth
    Leonardo
    DiCaprio
  6. Ryan Reynolds Net Worth
    Ryan
    Reynolds
  7. Beyoncé Knowles Net Worth
    Beyoncé
    Knowles
  8. Brad Pitt Net Worth
    Brad
    Pitt
  9. Diddy Net Worth
    Diddy
  10. Megan Fox Net Worth
    Megan
    Fox
  11. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  12. Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
    Cristiano
    Ronaldo
  13. Jennifer Lopez Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Lopez
  14. Jennifer Aniston Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Aniston
  15. Denzel Washington Net Worth
    Denzel
    Washington