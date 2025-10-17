Curt Cignetti Is Now One Of College Football's Highest-Paid Coaches After Indiana Gives Him A $93 Million Contract

By on October 16, 2025 in ArticlesSports News

For much of its existence, Indiana has been known as a basketball school. The program even has its own movie, the charming 1986 film Hoosiers. Sure, the basketball team has only made two NCAA Tournaments since 2016, which was also the last time the school reached a Sweet Sixteen. Still, hoops and Hoosiers are synonymous. Although Curt Cignetti is turning Indiana into a football powerhouse right before our eyes.

Last year, in his first season with the team, Cignetti led the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. It marked the first time Indiana has reached the playoff. Cignetti has kept the good times going this year, as the Hoosiers sit at 6-0 and are the No. 3 team in the country.

The Hoosiers have already been impressed and offered Cignetti a massive new deal worth $93 million over eight years, which will keep him at the school through the 2033 season. At an average annual value of $11.6 million, Cignetti will now have one of the highest salaries in all of college football.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images for ONIT

Only Kirby Smart of Georgia (about $13.3 million per year) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (about $12.6 million annually) will make more per season than Cignetti. And both of those guys have won national titles. Indiana would love a similar outcome.

In a season and a half, Cignetti has already won more games than his predecessor Tom Allen did over his past four seasons. The Hoosiers' 11-2 record last year was also the first time ever that the school won double-digit games in a single season. Indiana has had a football program since 1887, so that's a truly staggering stat. Speaking of staggering stats, here's Curt's salary progression since 2007:

Indiana posted a video about the deal on its social media channels. Cignetti is featured in the video, saying, "I couldn't be more proud to be a Hoosier, and I plan on retiring a Hoosier."

But first, the 64-year-old Cignetti has another goal at hand. He's already earned a Big Ten Coach of the Year and national coach of the year from multiple organizations. He's set single-season school records for wins and conference wins. With an October 11 victory over the then-No. 3 Oregon Ducks, Cignetti became the first Indiana coach to defeat an AP Top 5 team on the road.

With all that already under his belt, winning a title would be an ending fitting for Hoosiers. Only instead of a basketball court, this sequel would be on the football field.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  2. George Clooney Net Worth
    George
    Clooney
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
    Cristiano
    Ronaldo
  4. Jennifer Aniston Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Aniston
  5. Jennifer Lopez Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Lopez
  6. Denzel Washington Net Worth
    Denzel
    Washington
  7. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  8. Leonardo DiCaprio Net Worth
    Leonardo
    DiCaprio
  9. Diddy Net Worth
    Diddy
  10. Beyoncé Knowles Net Worth
    Beyoncé
    Knowles
  11. Angelina Jolie Net Worth
    Angelina
    Jolie
  12. Ryan Reynolds Net Worth
    Ryan
    Reynolds
  13. Megan Fox Net Worth
    Megan
    Fox
  14. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  15. Brad Pitt Net Worth
    Brad
    Pitt