Cooper Kupp Just Signed A Record-Breaking Contract

Cooper Kupp has had himself a fantastic 2022. The Los Angeles Rams star was on the winning side in Super Bowl LVI, becoming just the eighth wide receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP. And now, he's about to score a major payday.

Kupp and the Rams agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract extension. The deal includes $75 million guaranteed, which is more guaranteed money than any NFL wide receiver has ever been given. In total, Kupp now has five years and $110 million remaining on his contract.

Kupp confirmed the news in a tweet, saying he was grateful for his first five years and telling fans he's "even more excited by our future."

The 28-year-old receiver had a breakout campaign last year. He led the league with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, becoming just the fourth player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to lead the league in catches, yards, and touchdowns. Kupp continued his torrid pace in the playoffs, hauling in two touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

Kupp told reporters earlier in the week that he wasn't looking to reset the market for wide receivers. He said he didn't want to try and overtake deals like the one the Miami Dolphins gave Tyreek Hill, a deal that made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

Kupp's extension is the latest offseason move for the reigning Super Bowl champs. The team reworked Aaron Donald's contract, making the defensive tackle the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The Rams also extended quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract and signed wide receiver Allen Robinson II and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Robinson will likely fill the role played by wide receiver Robert Woods, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans in March. Kupp and Woods were a strong one-two punch for several years; after Woods tore his ACL midway through the 2021 season, Kupp had even more opportunities to shine — and he capitalized on them.

Now, Kupp's new focus is earning another Super Bowl ring. And with the way things look in Los Angeles, that's not a far-fetched thought at all.