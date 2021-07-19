Collin Morikawa Just Accomplished Something No Other Golfer Ever Has

Collin Morikawa's professional golfing career is still in its early stages. In fact, when he first played in a major, golf courses (and just about every sports venue) were closed due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. Morikawa was on the links, but no fans could support him.

Today, Morikawa had 32,000 fans cheering him on as he finished a historic performance at The Open in Sandwich, England. But it was the same result as last time: a victory in a major championship.

Alongside his first victory 11 months ago at the PGA Championship, Morikawa now owns two major titles. He's the first golfer ever to win two different majors on his first attempt at them.

Morikawa shot a four-under 66 in the final round, avoiding recording even a single bogey. He ended the tournament at -15, two shots ahead of Jordan Speith, who finished two shots back. The 15-under finish is a 72-hole record at Royal St. George's, which has now hosted 15 Opens.

The 24-year-old is only in his second year professionally with just eight starts, but, after hoisting the Claret Jug, is already halfway to a career Grand Slam. He's the youngest player since Bobby Jones in 1926 — nearly an entire century ago — to win multiple majors in so few appearances.

Morikawa joins Jones, Speith, Gene Sarazen, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy as the only golfers to win multiple majors before age 25.

The Los Angeles native is quickly climbing up the career earnings list, too. After winning $2.07 million at The Open, Morikawa has now earned $11,886,526, which puts him at 169th overall. Here's a fun comparison: the very first winner at The Open championship, J.H. Taylor, took home a modest $137 with his victory in 1894.

Morikawa is already emerging as a young star in golf. And if he keeps putting up performances like this, it's only a matter of time before he's among some of the best to ever play.