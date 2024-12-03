Caitlin Clark Is Looking To Bring An NWSL Team To Cincinnati

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is looking to expand, and it's narrowed down its search to three teams: Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Denver. The Cincinnati ownership group just added a piece that it hopes pushes the city over the edge: Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA star has clearly found success in basketball, setting all kinds of records in college at the University of Iowa, including two Final Four appearances. She was the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, won WNBA Rookie of the Year, and was named to the All-WNBA First Team.

Before fully committing to basketball, Clark was a pretty good soccer player, too. She played as a child and even spent her first two years in high school playing on the varisty soccer team. Now, she's getting an opportunity to join the soccer world in another way.

The Cincinnati FC ownership group is understandably excited about Clark's involvement.

"Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women's sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL," it said in a statement.

Cincinnati appears to be the favorite among the cities vying for a bid, with fellow Ohio city Cleveland as its biggest competition. Whichever city wins will likely have to shell out a ton of money—initial estimates suggest the expansion bid fee alone could reach $100 million, with the entire investment being more than that.

BOS Nation Football Club is the latest expansion team and will start play in 2026. The investment group spent $53 million on its expansion fee. Bay FC, which finished its first season this year, also paid $53 million for the NWSL expansion fee. Sixth Street, the club's majority owner, invested a total of $125 million into the club.

The NWSL is looking to cash on its growing popularity. It will cost more than it would have a few years ago, though it seems Clark may wind up on the pitch after all.