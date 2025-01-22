Bill Belichick Reportedly Still Hasn't Signed His UNC Contract

Last month, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and Bill Belichick agreed to a five-year contract worth $50 million. The deal came as a bit of a shock to most people around football—including Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls together with Belichick over two decades.

However, it seems that perhaps the contract isn't a done deal. A report from CBS noted Belichick has only signed a term sheet with UNC. He hasn't officially signed his contract.

Instead, Belichick signed a "Proposal of Contract Terms and Conditions." That document includes language that the proposal "shall not constitute a binding agreement, and the parties intend to negotiate expeditiously and in good faith to finalize these terms and conditions into a long-term agreement."

Does that mean that Belichick is secretly looking to return to the NFL? No one truly knows besides him, but that won't stop the rumor mill from swirling.

According to UNC general manager Michael Lombardi, Belichick has been out on the recruiting trail. Posting to X, he wrote, Belichick's "focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isn't a [sic] option so please stop making it one. Thank you."

One of the reasons people will continue to murmur is that Belichick had a very successful NFL tenure with the New England Patriots. Beyond those six championships, the Patriots won 17 AFC East titles in 24 seasons with him at the helm; the team also reached the Super Bowl nine times.

The timing of a potential move could also impact a team's decision. If an NFL squad were to hire Belichick before June 1, UNC would receive a $10 million buyout clause. That clause drops to $1 million after June 1.

Is this whole situation conjecture at this point? Of course. But the NCAA football season is officially over and the NFL season only has a few weeks left. It's a slow time for the sport. With NFL openings at popular franchises like the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders—where Brady is heavily involved in decision-making—those teams would certainly inquire about Belichick's willingness to return to the NFL.

For now, the coach has plenty to focus on. UNC fans hope one of those things is officially signing his contract with the school.