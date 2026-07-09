Wimbledon's Wild Card Breakout Star Arthur Fery Is The Son Of A Former Professional Player And A Hedge Fund Manger Who's Worth $400 Million

Arthur Fery arrived at Wimbledon a few weeks ago as a 23-year-old wild card ranked outside the top 100. But he was not some anonymous outsider wandering into unfamiliar territory. He was a local favorite.

When Arthur is not studying and training at Stanford, he lives with his mother, a former professional tennis player, in Wimbledon itself. Not near Wimbledon. Not in London generally. In the town of Wimbledon. During this tournament, while other players have retreated to hotels or rented houses, Arthur has been going home every night to his childhood bedroom and eating homecooked meals with his mom.

Before this tournament, Arthur had never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam singles event. On Friday at 1:30 p.m. Wimbledon time, 5:30 a.m. PDT, he will walk onto Centre Court to face Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon semifinals. That sentence alone would have sounded absurd at the start of the tournament. Fery entered the draw ranked No. 114 in the world and needed a wild card just to get into the main draw. Now he's one win away from the Wimbledon final.

A Fairytale Run

Fery's quarterfinal win was not some fluky survival act. He beat No. 9 seed Flavio Cobolli in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6, 6-0, in front of Queen Camilla on Centre Court. In doing so, he became the first British male wild card to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinal in the Open Era and only the second male wild card to reach the Wimbledon semifinals.

The last wild card player to reach the Wimbledon semifinals was Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Goran went on to win the whole tournament, first defeating Tim Henman in the semis and then #3 seed Patrick Rafter in the final.

One more fun fact about Wimbledon in 2001: Pete Sampras was the #1 seed. If he won, he would have tied Bjorn Borg's record of five consecutive Wimbledon titles. Unfortunately for Pete, he lost in the fourth round to a little-known 19-year-old named Roger Federer. Sampras retired the following year. Federer ended up winning Wimbledon in 2003, then 2004, then 2005, then 2006, then 2007, which gave him the tie with Borg.

I digress. Back to Arthur Fery.

Stanford, Wimbledon, And A Very Unusual Home-Court Advantage

Arthur's path to this semifinal has been unusual from the start. He was born in France, raised in Wimbledon, and represents Great Britain. He attended King's College School, a prestigious private school located roughly a 20-minute walk from the All England Club, before enrolling at Stanford University on a tennis scholarship.

At Stanford, Fery became one of the top college players in the United States, balancing elite tennis with a Science, Technology and Society degree program. That alone makes him an unusual figure in the modern pro game. Many top players turn pro in their teens and spend their early adult years entirely on the tour. Fery took the college route, sharpened his game in California, and then returned to the professional circuit with a game built more on speed, endurance, and problem-solving than overwhelming power.

Furthermore, Arthur is not physically built like the prototype of the modern men's champion. He is listed at 5-foot-9. Zverev, his semifinal opponent, is 6-foot-6. On paper, that is a nightmare matchup. Zverev has the serve, the wingspan, the reach, and the top-tier resume. Fery has spent the tournament making those disadvantages feel less important, turning points into track meets and forcing bigger opponents to hit one extra ball.

The home routine has only added to the charm. During the biggest tournament of his life, Fery has been sleeping in his own bed, eating home-cooked meals, and staying close to the people and places that shaped him. At Wimbledon, where tradition and mythology matter almost as much as forehands and backhands, that is a priceless storyline.

He's Already Doubled His Career Earnings

Arthur entered Wimbledon having won around $868,000 across his entire career. Zverev has won more than $65 million, which makes him fourth highest earning male player in tennis history. By reaching the semis, Arthur is already guaranteed $1.21 million, basically doubling his career total to this point. If he makes it to the finals, he's guaranteeed $2.41 million and if he somehow pulls off a miracle and wins the whole thing, he'll walk away with $4.8 million.

His Mother Was A Professional Tennis Player

The tennis connection starts with Arthur's mother, Olivia Féry, formerly Olivia Gravereaux. Olivia was a professional tennis player who appeared in the women's doubles main draw at the 1991 French Open and later represented Hong Kong in Fed Cup competition.

That is an important detail. Arthur is not the child of a wealthy family that simply bought access to an expensive sport. He grew up around someone who understood the grind of tennis from the inside. His mother knew the travel, the training, the injuries, the rankings, the narrow margins, and the emotional whiplash of a sport where a handful of points can change an entire career.

Olivia also worked in tennis after her playing career. While the family was based in London, she worked as a business development manager at the Lawn Tennis Association. Tennis was not a hobby in the Fery household. It was woven into family life.

His Father Built A Fortune In Finance

Arthur's father, Loïc Féry, has a story that sounds like its own movie.

Loïc was born in Nancy, France, and grew up in a middle-class family. His parents were teachers. He went on to graduate from HEC Paris, one of the most elite business schools in Europe, and began his finance career in Hong Kong during the Asian financial crisis. He worked for Société Générale and later Crédit Agricole, building a reputation in credit markets.

By his early 30s, Loïc was one of the rising stars of European finance. In 2007, he was reportedly the highest-paid person in the Crédit Agricole group. Later that year, his career at the bank came to an abrupt end after a trader in a New York team under his responsibility lost roughly €200 million. Loïc was fired.

Instead of disappearing, he founded his own firm.

At the end of 2007, in the middle of the subprime crisis, Loïc launched Chenavari Investment Managers, a London-based asset management firm specializing in credit markets. The name "Chenavari" came from a mountain visible from his family's home in Ardèche. The firm grew into a major player, managing billions of dollars for clients including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, real estate investors, and private clients.

According to the French business magazine Challenges, Loïc Féry's fortune was estimated at €320 million in 2023, up from €120 million in 2011. Converted to dollars, that is roughly $380 million. Rounded up for headline purposes, Loïc Féry's net worth is almost certainly in the $400+ million range.

Finance, Football, And A Wimbledon Moment

Loïc did not stop with finance. In 2009, at age 35, he bought FC Lorient, making him the youngest president of a Ligue 1 soccer club. He remained closely associated with Lorient for more than 15 years. In January 2026, the club was sold to Black Knight Football Club, the soccer investment group backed by American businessman Bill Foley, but Loïc remained president and became a shareholder in the parent company.

That gives Arthur's story a fascinating family backdrop: a mother who played professional tennis, a father who built a hedge fund fortune and owned a French soccer club, and a son who chose the brutally difficult path of trying to earn his own status on the court.

Yes, Arthur grew up with enormous advantages. Tennis is an expensive sport, and Fery had access to elite schools, elite coaching environments, and the safety net that comes with a wealthy family. But money does not win five-set matches. Money does not sprint down a drop shot on Centre Court. Money does not turn a wild card ranked No. 114 into a Wimbledon semifinalist.

Arthur Fery has already guaranteed himself a life-changing payday from this tournament. If he beats Zverev and then wins the final, his Wimbledon prize money would climb to roughly $4.8 million. For almost any 23-year-old tennis player, that would be an astonishing financial breakthrough. In Arthur's family, it would still be a small fraction of his father's fortune.

And yet that is what makes the story compelling. The money is the hook. The tennis is the miracle.

On Friday afternoon in Wimbledon, while much of California is still waking up, Arthur Fery will step onto Centre Court against one of the best players in the world. If he loses, he will still leave as the breakout star of the tournament. If he wins, the Ivanisevic comparison becomes impossible to ignore.

A wild card. A local kid. A Stanford student. A son of tennis and finance.

One match from the Wimbledon final.