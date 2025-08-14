Anthony Edwards' Ex Ayesha Howard Is Seeking $500,000 And A Public Apology

The NBA season is still a couple of months away from tipping off, but Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is facing an intense battle off the court. In court documents, Edwards claimed his ex, model Ayesha Howard, has failed to execute the paperwork that would grant her sole legal and physical custody of daughter Aubri, who was born in October 2024. The court has already awarded Howard sole custody, but the two sides have been unable to agree on terms, Us Weekly first reported.

Howard claims Edwards and his team wanted legal documents to ensure Howard couldn't disparage the NBA star or post photos of their daughter. She says she never agrees to those terms—and now Edwards' side is saying Howard has more demands.

Those demands include a public apology, shared "on all of his official social media platforms, publicly retracting all false and defamatory or misleading statements made about her" during the court battle. Howard wants the apology to highlight her integrity and role in her daughter's life.

On top of the apology, Edwards claimed that Howard is seeking an "exorbitant" amount of damages in the form of $500,000. Some sources are also reporting that Howard's financial requests include $55,000 per year for the rest of her life. There have been additional rumors that Edwards requested to pay all 18 years of child support upfront, totaling $1.08 million, though those rumors seem to be unfounded.

In July, the 24-year-old Edwards said he had never met their daughter. Howard, 38, previously said Edwards told her he has no interest in being in Aubri's life. She claims the desired money isn't due to any custody battles, but rather, the "substantial financial and reputational damages" she's endured during these trials.

Edwards, who has reportedly fathered four children with four different women, is in the midst of another custody battle already. With the way things have gone, it seems like this complex situation might not find a solution anytime soon.