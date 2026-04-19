Aliyah Boston Has Signed The Largest Contract In WNBA History

The WNBA season tips off on May 8. In the meantime, the league's players are reaping the benefits of a new collective bargaining agreement. Every single player is getting a raise. As a result, stars who happen to be free agents have the chance to sign contracts larger than any the league has ever seen.

Exhibit A: Aliyah Boston. The three-time All-Star forward and the Indiana Fever agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $6.3 million. It's the biggest deal in WNBA history.

Boston will make $1 million in 2026, which is a bit less than the max $1.19 million she could have signed for. Boston took a slight pay cut so that her teammates—including Caitlin Clark—can also have a higher salary. Over the following three seasons, Boston will make 20% of the salary cap.

The Fever drafted Boston with the top overall pick in 2023. She won Rookie of the Year in her first season. The following year, Indiana paired her with Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. Boston, Clark, and longtime Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led the team to the WNBA semifinals.

Over her career, Boston has averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. She's shot 54.7% from the field and been named to the All-Star team during each season she's been in the league.

She made her first All-WNBA appearance this season, getting named to the All-WNBA Second Team. She threw in an All-Defensive Second Team appearance for good measure. Earning All-WNBA honors allows Boston to replace her original contract with this new one. She can now earn a supermax contract with her next deal one season earlier.

For now, Boston is a part of WNBA history. After signing this historic deal, she's looking to help the Fever win another championship—something they haven't done since Boston was only ten years old.