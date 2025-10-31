Aidan Hutchinson Has Signed A Record-Setting Contract Extension For A Non-Quarterback

A year ago, Aidan Hutchinson lay on the turf in agony. The Detroit Lions' star edge rusher had fractured his left tibia and fibula during a game against the Dallas Cowboys, abruptly ending his 2024 season. Doctors told him surgery was the only path back — and even then, a full recovery wasn't guaranteed.

What a difference a year makes.

Not only is Hutchinson back on the field, but he's dominating. And he just landed a record-setting extension for a non-quarterback…

Through the first half of the 2025 season, Hutchinson has re-established himself as one of the NFL's premier defenders. He's tallied six sacks, 29 quarterback pressures (second-most in the league), and four forced fumbles (tied for first). Even more impressive, he's played in 93 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps — proof that his leg has fully healed and his motor hasn't slowed.

The Lions are so inspired by his play that they're giving him a record-setting deal. Hutchinson's new extension will pay him $180 million over four seasons. The contract includes $141 million guaranteed, which is an NFL record for a non-quarterback.

Hutchinson's $45 million average annual salary is almost a record, as well. His deal trails only Micah Parsons, who signed a deal worth $46.5 million annually with the Green Bay Packers. The team extended Parsons shortly after acquiring him from the Dallas Cowboys in a trade before this season kicked off.

In just three-and-a-half seasons, Hutchinson has compiled 138 tackles and 34.5 sacks, along with eight forced fumbles, five recoveries, and four interceptions. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023, and continues to anchor one of the league's most disruptive defensive lines.

Hutchinson was born in Plymouth and went to school at Michigan, so he's been in the Wolverine State his whole life. The Lions selected Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, fulfilling a childhood dream. His combination of size, power, and relentless energy made him an instant fan favorite and a cornerstone for Detroit's defensive rebuild.

Now, the Lions have another cornerstone of their franchise locked in for the long term. If he can help deliver a Super Bowl title for the Lions—something the franchise has never experienced—he just might become the most popular person in Michigan.