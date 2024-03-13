After Holding Out At The Start Of Last Season To Bet On Himself, Chris Jones Just Landed A $160 Million Contract

Chris Jones is having a fantastic 2024. He earned an extra $1.25 million with a sack in the last game of the regular season. His Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, and Jones contributed four tackles, six pressures, and half a stuff en route to the victory. And now, he just signed a massive contract to stick around Kansas City for the long term.

Jones and the Chiefs agreed to a five-year, $158.75 million deal, which includes $95 million in guarantees over the first three seasons. The deal will put Jones among the highest-earning defensive tackles ever in terms of average annual value ($31.75 million).

It's a classic example of a player betting on himself to great success.

Less than a year ago, Jones and the Chiefs couldn't settle on contract terms. The sides were so far apart that Jones sat out of training camp. He even missed the team's first game of the season, a one-point loss against the Detroit Lions.

Eventually, Jones agreed to a one-year deal. It was essentially a "prove it" year. If he put up big numbers, he had more leverage for a lucrative contract. So what did Jones do?

He posted 10.5 sacks and 4 pass deflections en route to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl selection and second time earning first-team All-Pro.

The Chiefs didn't waste any time this offseason. They had seen enough from Jones to know they wanted to keep him around for several more years. At 29, he likely has several productive seasons ahead of him. But if injuries or a steep decline warrant the Chiefs releasing Jones, he's still in line for nearly nine figures over the next three seasons. He proved himself—and then some.

So now, both sides are happy once again. With a long-term deal in his pocket, Jones will attempt to win a third straight Super Bowl — which would also set another NFL record.