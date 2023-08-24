After 12 Years, Aaron Rodgers' State Farm Contract Has Ended. Here's How Much Made From The Lucrative Sponsorship

Aaron Rodgers and State Farm started working together back in 2011. The first spot featured Rodgers performing his championship belt touchdown celebration alongside the State Farm promise of a discount double-check. In subsequent commercials, Rodgers was joined by other Packers teammates, including Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb, and B.J. Raji. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got in on the fun, and of course, Rodgers and Jake from State Farm shared the screen.

Yet we've seen the last of Rodgers in State Farm commercials. The company has parted ways with the New York Jets quarterback. A spokesperson confirmed with Sporting News, saying, "We wish Aaron the best in his future endeavors."

The final Rodgers appearance was in January of this year, airng during the NFL playoffs. State Farm didn't have a commercial in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. With Mahomes playing for one team, the company didn't show any favoritism.

So, just how much did Rodgers make for his appearances?

The State Farm spots were among the most lucrative for any athlete. Rodgers earned an estimated $3 million per year. That means after 12 years, Rodgers made about $36 million from the company. Last season, State Farm was the fifth-highest spender among all advertisers for the NFL.

Coincidentally, Rodgers' entire State Farm earnings are about what he'll make with the Jets this season. He joined the Jets during the offseason and restructured his deal, so now he'll earn a $36.8 million signing bonus and base salary.

Rodgers, who is entering his 19th NFL season, will be wearing another team's jersey for the first time (though he still can't escape green as a team color). This year's contract will give him $342 million in on-the-field earnings, which will make him the highest-earning athlete in NFL history.

Including his State Farm earnings, Rodgers has made about $110 million in sponsorship deals. He's partnered with companies including Adidas, Pizza Hut, Sharpie, and more. He's also a minority stakeholder in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, Rodgers is approaching the half-a-billion-dollar mark for his career. Can he get there before he hangs up his cleats? It's possible, but he'll have to do it without the support of State Farm.

Take a look at some of Rodgers' finest State Farm moments below.