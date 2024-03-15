Aaron Donald Retires As Perhaps The Most Successful And Richest Defensive Tackle Ever

By on March 15, 2024 in ArticlesSports News

Aaron Donald is a menace on the football field. The defensive tackle has made the Pro Bowl in all ten of his seasons, earning All-Pro status in eight and Defensive Player of the Year in three. He set a record with 20.5 sacks in the 2018 season, finishing with 111 total in 154 games throughout his career. He also had 176 tackles for loss, 24 forced fumbles, 21 pass deflections, and seven fumble recoveries. And to add a nice cherry on top, he won the Super Bowl in 2021.

Donald, who turns 33 in May, can now look back fondly on his career. He announced today that he's retiring from the NFL. He was still among the best defensive players in the league, and while he had mulled retirement over the past few offseasons, this news is still quite the shock.

Beyond his on-field accolades, Donald will go out as one of the richest defensive players ever. He made $157,114,238 over his ten seasons, which puts him at 13th all-time in career earnings among NFL players. Only Von Miller and Ndamukong Suh made more money, and they each had to play three more seasons than Donald did.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a statement, Donald said he had "given my everything to football both physically and mentally." He added that he "respected this game like no other" and was glad he could retire with the same team that drafted him, a rarity in today's NFL.

After the Rams selected Donald with the 13th pick in 2014, he signed a four-year, $10.1 million contract. He quickly showed his value on the field, and the Rams rewarded him with a six-year contract worth $135 million. That deal included $86.9 million in guaranteed money. Donald and the Rams reworked the contract in 2022 for salary cap purposes, giving Donald $95 million — all guaranteed — through the 2024 season. The Rams and Donald may ultimately settle on payment for the 2024 season; even if he walks away with nothing, Donald will still have had an incredibly lucrative career.

At least one person is happy to see Donald ride off into the sunset. Take a look at what Kyler Murray — whose Arizona Cardinals play the Rams twice a year — had to say in response to Donald's announcement:

Aaron Donald Articles
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  2. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Net Worth
    Robert
    F. Kennedy, Jr.
  3. Prince William Net Worth
    Prince
    William
  4. Bobbi Althoff Net Worth
    Bobbi
    Althoff
  5. MrBeast Net Worth
    MrBeast
  6. Travis Kelce Net Worth
    Travis
    Kelce
  7. Don Lemon Net Worth
    Don
    Lemon
  8. Ryan Gosling Net Worth
    Ryan
    Gosling
  9. Billie Eilish Net Worth
    Billie
    Eilish
  10. Paul Simon Net Worth
    Paul
    Simon
  11. Adele Net Worth
    Adele
  12. Prince Harry Net Worth
    Prince
    Harry
  13. Janis Joplin Net Worth
    Janis
    Joplin
  14. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  15. Evander Holyfield Net Worth
    Evander
    Holyfield
  16. King Charles Net Worth
    King
    Charles