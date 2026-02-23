A Year After Betting On Himself, Javonte Williams Gets A $24 Million Contract Extension

Life as an NFL running back can be a brutal game. The average career length is shorter than most other positions, and you're taking dozens of hits every week. Javonte Williams saw the lows of the position in 2022. After a promising rookie season, he suffered tears to three ligaments in his knee, including the ACL, LCL, and posterolateral corner. Williams returned the following year, but he never got back to the productivity he showed in his rookie season.

When that rookie contract ended, the Broncos opted to part ways. Though Williams certainly was looking for a longer and more lucrative deal, teams were hesitant to make that kind of an offer. Williams agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in March of 2025, essentially a prove-it deal.

And boy, did Williams prove it last season. The Cowboys rewarded him with a $24 million contract extension over the next three years, including $16 million in guaranteed money. His new deal is worth nearly eight times the value of his last contract.

Williams put up career highs in carries (252), rushing yards (1,201), yards per carry (4.8), and rushing touchdowns (11). He did that while sitting out the Cowboys' final game of the season when the team was already out of playoff contention. Dallas finished the year with a 7-9-1 record.

Now, Williams will return as the starting running back, and he has even bigger aspirations ahead. In five seasons, he's appeared in one playoff game—a 31-7 Broncos loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2024. Williams only managed 43 yards on nine touches in that game. He's hoping he'll get another shot at the postseason with Dallas.

The Cowboys will also return several of their other offensive skill positions: Dak Prescott will still be under center, CeeDee Lamb will line up as the team's top receiver, and the Cowboys plan to use the franchise tag on George Pickens, who had a fantastic season after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams's serious injury looked like it could derail his career before it truly got off the ground. He's gotten a second chance in Dallas. He's making the most of it—and it's paying off in a big way.